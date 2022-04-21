ST. PETERSBURG — The Cult will perform Thursday, April 21, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $35.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
The Cult emerged from the darkly romantic U.K. post-punk scene with the album “Dreamtime,” followed by the anthemic idealism of “Love,” the Rick Rubin-produced street hustle of “Electric” and the textural amplifier worship of “Sonic Temple” and “Ceremony.” The band then came full circle for their sixth album, simply named “The Cult.”
After a brief hiatus, the band returned, performing at the Tibetan Freedom concert and recording studio album “Beyond Good & Evil,” released in 2001.
In 2007, the band released their eighth album, “Born into This” — named after a Charles Bukowski poem. “Choice of Weapon” followed. It was The Cult’s third full-length album of the new millennium. Hitting the road in support of the album, the band engaged in a triumphant global tour culminating in an uplifting performance at Coachella 2014 — a performance dubbed “the messianic moment of Coachella” by Rolling Stone.
In 2016, the band released its 10th studio album. “Hidden City,” an elegantly brutal masterpiece inspired by a visceral exploration of self and soul. That launched The Cult into another world tour, burning up stages with Public Enemy, Primal Scream, Foo Fighters, Guns ’N’ Roses and many others.