Our Top 5
“Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, Nov. 20 through Dec. 22, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
Suncoast Jazz Festival, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24, at the Sheraton Sand Key, 1160 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach; and Marriott Sand Key, 1201 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach. Daily tickets range from $50 to $60. Three-day tickets are $155. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.suncoastjazzclassic.com or call 727-248-9441.
Hops Night in the Gardens, Friday, Nov. 22, 6 to 9 p.m., at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. The Julie Black Duo will perform. Tickets are $40 a person. The event is for adults age 21 and older. To purchase tickets, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/HopsNight.
Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival, Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Visit www.DunedinCelticMusicFestival.com.
“The Lion in Winter,” by James Goldman; Nov. 23 through Dec. 22, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Spirit Level,” by Pam Valentine, through Dec. 12, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “A Hotel on Marvin Gardens,” by Nagle Jackson; through Nov. 24, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.
• The Fab Four, Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Disney Junior Holiday Party, Thursday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• John Oates, Friday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steven Wright, Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Forgotten Broadway,” Saturday, Nov. 23, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
Largo
• The Official Blues Brothers Revue, Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $29.50 to $44.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
St. Petersburg
• Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
• Gryffin, Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “Disenchanted,” presented by Mad Theatre of Tampa, through Nov. 24, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $37.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Once on This Island,” Nov. 19-24, at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Los Vivancos: Born to Dance, Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Ariana Grande, Sunday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $31.20. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Tarpon Springs
• “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” Saturday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $25. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.