St. Pete Opera’s to present ‘The Daughter of the Regiment’
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg Opera Company will conclude its groundbreaking 16th season with Gaetano Donizetti’s “The Daughter of the Regiment,” running June 3-7, at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Originally planned as the company’s 14th season mainstage finale, the long-awaited debut of St. Pete Opera’s production of Donizetti’s comic opera had been postponed since May of 2020 due to the global pandemic. "It's a joy to see this thrilling show finally come together," said Mark Sforzini, executive and artistic director. "I think during the past two years we've worked on it four different times. Seeing our costume shop overflowing with gorgeous costumes, our scenic shop staff constructing our storybook set, and working with our brilliant performers makes it feel so real.”
The opera centers around Marie, an orphaned canteen girl for the 21st regiment of the French army, and the soldiers who raised her, who all consider themselves her “fathers.” Marie falls in love with Tonio, a civilian who joins the regiment in order to gain the approval of Marie’s “fathers.” The love-struck couple’s dreams shatter when the Marquise of Berkenfield arrives, claiming to be Marie’s long-lost aunt and spiriting her away to be married to the Duke of Krakenthorp. Marie must choose between marrying for love or keeping her noble birthright by rejecting her true feelings and her adoptive family.
The cast features Kelly Curtin, lyric coloratura soprano, as Marie; David Walton, tenor, as Tonio; Sarah Couden, contralto, as the Marquise of Berkenfield; and Matthew Hanscom, baritone, as Sergeant Sulpice; Andrew Allan Hiers, bass-baritone, as Hortensius; and Belinda Dumont, as the Duchess of Krakenthorp.
Performances are Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m. This production is co-sponsored by Gloria Matyszyk and J. Richard Caldwell and supported in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the city of St. Petersburg.
Individual tickets start at $15 and are available for purchase online at www.stpeteopera.org, or by phone at 727-823-2040.
Studio 1212 Art Gallery announces June exhibit
DUNEDIN — Just voted by Tampa Bay Magazine as 2022’s best Art Gallery cooperative, Studio 1212 Art Gallery at 234 Monroe Street in Downtown Dunedin, will host its opening reception for its annual
“Sensational Summer Sale” art exhibit on Sunday, June 12, noon to 3 p.m.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the 28 award-winning artists, while enjoying live music and light refreshments. The exhibit will feature markdowns on one-of-a-kind fine art pieces and will continue through Aug. 7.
The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop additional art at the gallery’s online store at studio1212.org.
George Benson show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the 10-time Grammy Award-Winner George Benson concert on May 27 has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets start at $42.75. For information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Palladium opens applications for the Creative Class Grants
ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium recently announced that applications for the 2022 Palladium Creative Class are now open.
Interested applicants can submit their application via the Palladium website through June 23. For information and to submit an application, visit mypalladium.org/creative-class.
Applicants must be local to the Tampa Bay area and perform in one of the following genres presented by the Palladium: jazz, blues, dance, opera, classical, or chamber music.
The Palladium Creative Class offers financial support up to $2,500 to an annually selected group of local artists to create a new project in collaboration with the Palladium. In addition, those selected to the 2022 Creative Class will be offered a date during the 2022-2023 season to present their project at the Palladium with the full technical and marketing support of our facilities. The Palladium aims to support performers in our community as they create new works, advance existing works, implement new media, and/or develop new ideas.
Selected members of the new Creative Class will be notified later this summer.
The Palladium Creative Class supports and fosters artistically and culturally diverse performing artists, provides a full-service theater as a space to perform their work, and showcases the range of talent that lives and works in our Tampa Bay community. The goal of the Creative Class is to elevate artists in our community and give audiences an insight into their creative projects and performance goals.
Creative Pinellas exhibition extended
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently extended the 2022 Emerging Artist Exhibition through June 26.
The Emerging Artist Exhibition will be on display with artworks for sale through the closing at the gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Artworks will also be available to view and purchase online in a virtual gallery at creativepinellas.org/2022EAE.
Ten of Pinellas County’s rising artists are presenting a diverse collection of new work at the Creative Pinellas’ 2022 Emerging Artist Exhibition. This sixth annual exhibition features new, original work by artists awarded grants from Creative Pinellas, including Dorian Angello, Adam and Kayte Bush, Jon Ditty, Alex Kaufman, Teresa Mandala, Rachel Ratcliff, Heather Rippert, Ashley Rivers, Sketzii (Ketsy Ruiz), and Margherita Tibaldo.
“What’s exciting about this year’s Emerging Artist cohort is the diversity of mediums and perspectives. It’s been a lot of fun getting to know them and their work. It should be an engaging and unique show,” said Beth Gelman, Creative Pinellas interim gallery director.
The Emerging Artist Grant Program is designed to help up-and-coming artists on their path to future success by providing funding, a professional artist mentor and an exhibition to display or perform their work. The application period for the next Emerging Artist Grants will be announced soon. Grantees can be selected for their work in the disciplines of choreography, literature, media arts, music composition, theater/musical theater, visual arts, and interdisciplinary arts.
“The Emerging Artist Program is a continued investment in the future of arts and culture in Pinellas County,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “By forming opportunities and bringing recognition to artists who may not have otherwise received them, we are helping to create inclusivity and diversity of the arts community which will benefit residents and visitors throughout Pinellas County. Every year we find ourselves amazed and delighted by the creativity and quality of the artwork produced by the emerging artists who participated in the program, by their growth as artists, and by the excitement they generate in each other and in our community.”
Artists interested in applying in the future for a grant will be able to find program guidelines, eligibility details, grant FAQs and the online application at creativepinellas.org/emergingartists. Grantees are selected by a panel of artists and curators based on their portfolio of work and vision for the future. They are provided with a financial award geared toward the production of new work, leading to an exhibition at the gallery at Creative Pinellas at the close of the grant award period. Artists are paired with a mentor that helps guide them through their development as a professional artist.
“The confidence that comes with the Emerging Artist Grant is mind-boggling,” said Emily Stehle, mixed-media artist and grantee. “It provides validation and credentials for me as a serious artisan. Being a grantee has opened a world of opportunities.”
For additional details on the 2022 Emerging Artist Exhibition, visit Creative Pinellas.org/2022EAE. For information about Creative Pinellas, its programs and activities, please visit creativepinellas.org.
‘Trixie & Katya Live!’ gets new date
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Trixie & Katya Live! show starring Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova set for Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets start at $43.25. For information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
