CLEARWATER — Multiple Grammy Award-winner Keb’ Mo’ will perform Sunday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35.50. Tickets sales start May 8 at 10 a.m. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Twenty-five years after the release of his debut album under the moniker Keb’ Mo’, the widely admired artist released his most recent album, “Oklahoma,” on Concord Records. The new release earned him a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Americana Album. Featuring cameos from Taj Mahal, Rosanne Cash, Robert Randolph, Jaci Velasquez and Keb’ Mo’s wife, Robbie Brooks Moore, Keb’ delivers an album that pushes his boundaries even further with brand new songs addressing topics such as immigration, pollution, love, female empowerment and more.
For more than two decades, Keb’ Mo’ has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances. He has proven that he is a musical force that defies typical genre labels. Album after album, 14 in total, he has garnered 5 Grammy Awards and 12 Grammy nominations. The talented artist has also been awarded 14 Blues Foundation Awards and 6 BMI Awards for his work in television and film.
Artists who have recorded his songs include B.B. King, Buddy Guy, the Dixie Chicks, Joe Cocker, Robert Palmer, Tom Jones, Melissa Manchester, Solomon Burke and the Zac Brown Band to name a few. His guitar playing has garnered him two invites to Eric Clapton’s acclaimed Crossroads Festival and has inspired leading instrument makers, Gibson Brands, to issue the Keb’ Mo’ Signature Bluesmaster and Bluesmaster Royale acoustic guitars and Martin Guitars to issue the HD-28KM Keb’ Mo’ Limited Edition Signature model.
Following the deeply thought-provoking release, Keb’ Mo’ lightened the mood with the release of his first-ever holiday album, “Moonlight, Mistletoe & You.” A decade in the making, the album includes six original songs and four cover tunes including “Please Come Home for Christmas.”