CLEARWATER — Elite Entertainment Inc. and Ruth Eckerd Hall will present “An Evening of Conversation with Julie Andrews” Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $72.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
A true legend in every sense of the word, Andrews has entertained millions for more than half a century. Andrews shares her extraordinary experiences from her early days of vaudeville in England to the popular projects and work she continues to create today. Opening with a beautiful video montage of her work, the show is a unique and unforgettable visit with one of the world's most beloved icons. From the nanny we’d always wished for in “Mary Poppins” to mountain-top twirling nun-no-more Maria in “The Sound of Music” to a fabulous cross-dressing club crooner in “Victor/Victoria,” Andrews has towered upon the big screen. On Broadway, she won hearts with her iconic portrayals in “My Fair Lady” and “Camelot.”
Andrews has a lifetime of stories to share during this special evening. Joining her is her daughter and co-author, Emma Walton Hamilton, who will facilitate questions from the audience.
Andrews will not be singing in this performance. The program will run approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.