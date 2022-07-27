Bob Lawson exhibit at Woodfield Fine Art
ST. PETERSBURG — The art of Bob Lawson will be featured in an exhibit during the Second Saturday Art Walk, set for Saturday, Aug. 13, 5 to 9 p.m., at Woodfield Fine Art Gallery, 2323 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Lawson has been performing as a mentalist with his award-winning show “Mind Games” for more than 30 years. He formerly served as a consultant on the TV show “The Mentalist.”
During the pandemic, Lawson had time to get back to another avocation: painting. Returning to the easel, Lawson created a new group of paintings that will be featured at Woodfield Fine Art Gallery. Attendees who visit the gallery during the Second Saturday Art Walk will have an opportunity to see Lawson’s work and meet the artist.
For information, visit www.woodfieldfineart.com.
Studio to present Fairy Here, Fairy Hair
ST. PETERSBURG — Fairy Here, Fairy Hair, a pop-up show with associated events, will take place during the Second Saturday Art Walk, set for Saturday, Aug. 13, 5 to 9 p.m., in the B. Stark Art Studio at ArtLofts, 10 Fifth St. N., on the second floor of Florida CraftArt.
As part of the event, studio owner Brandy Stark will host Nataly India. India has been applying the art of tying Fairy Hair throughout the Tampa Bay area for more than three years. She will be offering one free glitter strand per person on a first come, first served basis from 6 to 8 p.m. during the Fairy Here, Fairy Hair event. India also will be available in the studio on Sundays twice a month. The sparkling threads come in 12 different colors to enhance your own personal style. Fairy Hair is tied into artfully selected strands of your own hair.
To learn more about India, visit www.FairyHairByNatalyIndia.com.
In conjunction with this, Stark is creating a new line of fairy sculptures to fit with the theme of Fairy Here, Fairy Hair. The sculptures are unique and reasonably priced.
The ArtLofts Gallery is hosting an art show and artist demonstrations for encaustic art, an ancient art technique that combines wax with images.
Studio 1212 to present ‘Favorite Quotes’
DUNEDIN — Kicking off the 2022-23 art exhibit season will be “Favorite Quotes,” with an opening reception scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 14, 1 to 4 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
Attendees will have an opportunity to meet local award-winning artists and view their creative interpretations of their favorite quotes at the reception. There will be live music and light refreshments.
The exhibit will continue through Sept. 25. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view and shop additional art, visit the gallery’s online store at studio1212.org.
SAGES to present ‘Phoney Baloney’
Senior Actors Guild & Education Services — better known as SAGES — will present its play “Phoney Baloney” during August at various locations throughout the Tampa Bay area.
SAGES presents free live theater productions performed by a cast of talented senior actors. “Phoney Baloney” is packed with both truth & humor. A group of older adults are targeted by phone scammers as “easy marks.” They have to get smart fast and keep informed.
Attendees will be educated, empowered and entertained by this 60-minute play. A 30-minute Q&A with law enforcement follows each presentation, giving attendees the low-down on what the low-lifes are up to lately in their neighborhood.
There is no cost for admission. Live matinee performances of “Phoney Baloney” start at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Following is a list of upcoming performances:
• Saturday, Aug. 6, at Higgins Hall, 5225 N. Himes Ave., Tampa.
• Saturday, Aug. 13, in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
• Sunday, Aug. 21, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Seating is limited, and reservations are suggested. Visit www.sagestheater.org/events for details or call SAGES at 727-536-7076.
Deb Carson sets upcoming author events
Local author Deb Carson will be presenting her multimedia “The FloShow” based on her book Becoming Flo at two Pinellas County locations this fall.
The events are free and open to the public. Seating is limited. No RSVP is necessary. A book sale and signing will follow the program. Books are $30.
The first event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., at Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. This event will be hosted by Wordier Than Thou.
The second event will take place Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., at the Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. This event will be presented by the Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Library.
Carson presents her multimedia talk, "The FloShow” based on her book, “Becoming Flo.” The book is the inspiring real-life story of her uncle, born Abraham Isadore Meyrowitz into a Baltimore Orthodox Jewish family of Eastern European immigrants. A shy, artistic, confused child, Abraham became Albert White when he ran away from home at 16 to escape his abusive homophobic father, joined a traveling circus, and overcame anti-Semitism and violence to become one of Ringling's most adored and famous clowns.
