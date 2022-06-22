Angie Rey to perform at First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will celebrate America with a concert by country singer-songwriter Angie Rey on Friday, July 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
The celebration will come to life on Seminole City Center’s main street in front of Studio Movie Grill. The event will feature a variety of Seminole City Center merchants, food, military exhibits, and prizes, as well as the concert. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors. Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted at this time.
Back by popular demand, Rey is just 23 years old, but she has a big dream and the right combination of talent and drive to make it come true.
A powerful singer and musical artist, Rey’s mature sound and style, along with her soft tones and powerful delivery of a lyric, have her poised to appeal to a wide range of ages and genres. She has already opened for an array of country stars such as Scotty McCreery, Chase Bryant, Jerrod Niemann, John Michael Montgomery and others.
Originally hailing from a small town in Southern California, Rey resettled in the Tampa Bay area. She has been singing since age 5, and at 13 she made it to the top 18 on “La Voz Kids,” allowing her to sing with Jessie and Joy and Prince Royce. At the age of 15, she made the top 75 on “American Idol,” becoming the youngest girl on season 14.
A raffle will be held during the event to benefit Rotary Club foster kids and the Irish 31 iCare Foundation’s Cheers to Public Service initiative, which recognizes “underserved and underappreciated educators” working in area school districts. Raffle items will include a pair of Dierks Bentley Concert tickets, a Coleman Grill, Bose Headphones, Tito’s Gift Baskets and other prizes.
Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
For more information, call First Friday Seminole Event Coordinator Gerry Cachia at 727-423-9825 or email gerry@williamclare.com.
Sweeney Todd coming to SPC stage
CLEARWATER — The St. Petersburg College Theater Department will present “Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” June 24-26, at SPC Clearwater campus, 2465 Drew St.
The production is based on the book by Hugh Wheeler, with original music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Matinees will be Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets will only be available at the door. A $15 donation is suggested.
For information, contact Scott Cooper at cooper.scott@spcollege.edu.
Just for Laughs to stage ‘The Decorator’
LARGO — Just for Laughs Dinner Theatre will present “The Decorator” by Donald Chirchill, opening Saturday, June 25, for a limited summer run, at 1999 Starkey Road, Largo.
The production will run through Sunday, July 24. Tickets for dinner and show are $36 a person. For performance times and to make reservations, call 727-469-3233.
In the play, Marcia returns to her flat to find it has not been painted as she arranged. A part-time painter who is
filling in for an ill colleague is just beginning the work when the wife of the man with whom Marcia is having an affair arrives to tell all to Marcia's husband.
Marcia hires the painter, a part-time actor, to impersonate her husband at the confrontation. Hilarity ensues, as the painter takes his acting quite seriously and the wronged wife decides the best revenge is to flirt with Marcia's husband. When Marcia learns that the painter is flirting with her rival, she demands the opportunity to show the other woman a little revenge.
The production is directed by Kara Gold-Harris. The theater partners with Banquet Masters to offer a buffet prior to each performance.
For more information, visit JustForLaughsDinnerTheatre.com
Tarpon Art Guild Gallery announces July exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — Fine artwork done in colored pencil by Sue McCubbin and Patsy Renz will be featured in the Back Wall Exhibit during July at Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
A reception will take place Saturday, July 9, 5 to 9 p.m., at the gallery. The public is welcome to attend.
McCubbin and Renz are both guild members.
McCubbin went back to making artwork after retiring from her accounting career. Her focus has been on watercolor and colored pencil. She is a member of the Colored Pencil Society of America and has exhibited in their national show. She also has participated in many art festivals and won numerous awards for her paintings.
Renz, a life-long drawer and painter, has done many nature illustrations for U.S. Fish and Wildlife publications as well as bird illustrations for the Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center, a division of U.S. Geological Survey. A multi-award winner, she particularly enjoys painting pets in colored pencil.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.