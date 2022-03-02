CLEARWATER — The Ten Tenors will perform Sunday, March 13, 1:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Ten Tenors are on the road this year with their “Love Is in the Air” show, which made its debut in Adelaide, Australia, in May 2019. The show embraces love in all its forms and includes some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first dance songs of all time. They’ll cover many favorite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs, and even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence.
The idea was sparked by a conversation between DJ Wendt, the group’s producer and manager, and Paul Gelsumini, a member of the Ten Tenors. The two were discussing Gelsumini’s upcoming wedding and his intention to use “Perfect” for the first dance with the hope of other group members joining in to serenade him and his bride. The plan worked, becoming one of the most memorable moments of a couple’s wedding day.
Shortly after the event, Wendt phoned Stephen Baker, record producer and musical director, and pitched the idea of an album dedicated to wedding first-dance songs. “Love Is in the Air” is the result. The collection seeks to bring joy and hope to its audiences as the Ten Tenors use their voices to navigate love in all its forms.