Unfortunately, I don’t recall watching Neil Armstrong squeeze through the hatch of the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle, climb down the ladder, plant his boots in moon dust, and utter his famous declaration. If I happened to be among the 600 million viewers glued to television screens in July 1969 watching the historic event, it sadly did not register. I was probably focusing most of my mental capacity on learning to crawl; or I was wholly distracted by the recent revelation that I could control all those wiggly things that sprouted from my hands.
By all rights, I should have been a Baby Boomer. I should have grown up in the 1960s, watched the space race as it unfolded, and maybe even hitched a ride to Woodstock — which happened less than a month after the Apollo 11 mission, incidentally. A series of wonky circumstances — which is really just another way to say “life” — caused a delay that meant my parents met, got married, and had their only child a little later than most of their contemporaries.
So, instead of vivid reminiscences of Armstrong’s moon walk, I am stuck with Richard Nixon’s resignation speech as my earliest concrete memory of an historic, televised event. I was one of those latchkey kids that made up Generation X.
American film director, producer, and screenwriter Richard Linklater was born in 1960. “Apollo 10½,” his new film, is a love letter to childhood dreams and, more specifically, to the Apollo program and to growing up in America during the space race. “Apollo 10½” was shown in a handful of theaters on March 24 before premiering on Netflix on April 1.
The rotoscoped animated film mixes history and fantasy to portray this monumental achievement. The story revolves around Stanley, a Texas fourth-grader who is tapped by NASA for a secret mission. Stanley’s family lives in a Houston suburb and his father works for NASA. One day, two NASA representatives with a dilemma approach Stanley: Due to a mathematical error, a lunar landing module was built too small to accommodate adult astronauts. NASA wants to recruit a child for a secret moon shot to test the lander’s instruments. Stanley agrees even though he can’t tell anyone about the mission.
I know: It sounds ridiculous. It would never happen in real life. But you can’t tell me that there weren’t kids in 1968-1969 having this exact scenario play out in their dreams. Linklater — who was raised the suburbs of South Texas — is showing audiences just how influential and inspirational the Apollo program was to American society during that decade. He makes a point of showcasing how the space race permeated 1960s culture. Through the character of Stanley, he also shows how it spawned an interest in science that proliferated across a generation.
Linklater has used rotoscoping previously, in films such as “Waking Life” and “A Scanner Darkly.” The process involves animators who trace over motion picture footage, frame by frame, to produce realistic action. The animation style sets the perfect tone for “Apollo 10½” by establishing a blurry border between what is real and what is fiction.
Young Stanley is voiced by Milo Coy. An adult Stanley narrates the story, with the voice provided by Jack Black. In a way, the film is less focused on Stanley’s fantastical spaceflight than it is in recreating this momentous occasion in history. Linklater takes all the footage of the Apollo 11 mission and renders those extraordinary moments in a kind of Saturday-morning-cartoon style meant to evoke the awe and wonder we felt in childhood. In the least, it is a nostalgic celebration of a bygone era — but I suspect Linklater hopes the film will rekindle some of the optimism and integrity that gave people reason to work toward a better future.
“Apollo 10½” takes its sweet time getting around to the story. For the first third of the film, Linklater reminisces about his childhood, covering everything from the lost tradition of neighborhood games like “red rover” and “statues” to family trips to Galveston Beach and AstroWorld. He intersperses curated lists of things that have emblematic of the 1960s: popular songs, television programs, and dinner recipes, including those that feature some form of Jell-O mold.
The pacing comes across not as slow, but as unrushed. It’s part sentimental family portrait and part daydream, and it’s set against the backdrop of a pivotal moment in history that — although it was only 53 years ago — seems like it now exists only as a minor footnote in history textbooks. In an age that sees so many addicted to witnessing news in real time and embracing commentary without scrutiny and critical analysis, Linklater asks us to look back, to reflect, and to rediscover that sense of hope and the desire to uplift all humanity.
"It struck me years ago that this was my film to make, from both a chronological and proximity level,” Linklater said in the production notes for the film. “I was there, going into third grade. Our unique animation style allows both the conjuring of a world long gone, and the flowing, playful expression of memory and imagination. It’s been a fun, creative journey to incorporate things like 3D graphics into a live action shoot to help bring this story to life.”
Like most evocative memoirs, this pseudo docudrama shows an idealistic version of 1969 from Linklater’s own perspective, yet he doesn’t overlook serious social issues facing the nation and the world at that time. Because the film’s emphasis is on the Apollo program, those issues may not stand in the spotlight for very long, but they are there on the periphery, just waiting for the tide of history to sweep them to the forefront.
“Apollo 10½” — like both memory and the tide of history — meanders. It serves as a vivid portrait of life in an American suburb in the 1960s, an examination of how the space race dominated all aspects of society throughout that decade, and a peek at the director’s formative years. It is a poetic time capsule and a melancholy tribute to an age of unbridled imagination.