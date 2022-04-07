Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.