CLEARWATER — Multi-Grammy award winner Amy Grant will perform Friday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Grant helped put contemporary Christian music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a 40-year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker.
Over the years, Grant has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including three multiplatinum, six platinum and four gold. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, including “Baby, Baby” and “Every Heartbeat.” She has 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 adult contemporary tracks and multiple contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In recognition of such success, Grant has received six Grammy awards and 26 Dove awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.
Stepping out from behind her guitar, Grant found herself hosting the NBC prime-time series “Three Wishes” in 2005, bringing her into millions of living rooms across America every Friday night. The people she met and stories she collected proved to be great inspiration for creating new music and even writing a book. Two years later, Grant’s first book, “Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far,” was published. She continues to share her stories with audiences all over the country as a keynote and inspirational speaker.
In April 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first pop hit, “Baby, Baby,” with a worldwide release of a new version of the song featuring pop sensation and fellow Capitol Music Group recording artist Tori Kelly. Growing her wildly popular Christmas brand, Grant then released “Tennessee Christmas” in October 2016, her first all-new Christmas album in nearly 20 years.
Grant resides with her family in Nashville and is widely known for her philanthropy and tireless involvement in local causes and charitable organizations.