ST. PETERSBURG — In accordance with health and government guidelines, the Florida Orchestra announced April 20 that it will cancel the rest of its concerts through the end of the season in May to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Tampa Bay.
“This decision is not what anybody wanted, but it’s clear this step is necessary for the safety of everyone,” said Mark Cantrell, TFO president and CEO. “Make no mistake, TFO is more committed than ever to keeping the music and our mission going any way we can. We miss performing for our community immensely. When the time is right, nothing will have more power and inspiration than the Florida Orchestra to bring us together again.”
Last week the orchestra launched TFO at Home, a robust online series of every way the orchestra is keeping the music going, all in one online at FloridaOrchestra.org/tfo-at-home.
TFO’s Board of Directors previously voted to pay TFO’s musicians and staff through the end of the season to keep the orchestra strong. TFO’s full-time musicians are part of the fabric of this community, and TFO is committed to ensuring that their livelihood withstands this global crisis.
Without ticket revenue, which accounts for about 40 percent of TFO’s operating budget, the orchestra is relying solely on contributions to support its mission. Ticketholders can provide immediate relief by donating the value of their unused tickets back to the orchestra at FloridaOrchestra.org/donate-your-tickets. Contributions of any amount can be made at FloridaOrchestra.org/donate.
Coronavirus concerns have forced the cancellation of concerts since March 20. The following concerts are canceled, most at TFO’s main venues: Straz Center in Tampa, Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater:
- April 22-23: Once Upon a Concert Coffee concert
- April 24: Livin’ Thing: The Music of The Electric Light Orchestra Rock concert
- April 25-26: Prohibition Raymond James Pops concert
- May 1-3: Beethoven’s Fifth: Darkness to Light Masterworks concert
- May 3: Woodson Chamber Series: Cello and Piano Duo
- May 7: Made in America Coffee concert
- May 9-10: Free Pops in the Park concerts at Coachman Park in Clearwater and Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa
- May 13: Free Happy Hour Concert at Armature Works
- May 14: From Russia with Love Coffee concert
- May 15-16: Superhero Soundtracks Pops concert
- May 22-24: Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 Masterworks concert
- May 30-31: Play Me a Story Family Concerts
Because the coronavirus crisis has forced the cancellation of more concerts than anticipated, the Florida Orchestra is updating its policy for unused tickets.
It is the Florida Orchestra’s hope that patrons will consider donating their unused tickets back to TFO to aid in ongoing operations. To ensure that patrons’ unused tickets are allocated properly, they will need to fill out and submit a form online at floridaorchestra.org/donate-your-tickets to indicate their preference. All ticketholders are asked to submit the form, even if they have contacted the TFO Ticket Center previously. The deadline is June 1. If no action is taken, the value of the tickets will revert back to TFO in the form of a tax-deductible donation.
For assistance and questions, patrons should email the Ticket Center at ticketcenter@floridaorchestra.org. Those who purchased tickets through the venue should contact their sales center directly. For more information, visit FloridaOrchestra.org.