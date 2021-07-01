A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘No Sudden Move’
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, Ray Liotta, and Bill Duke
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Rated: R
From director Steven Soderbergh comes the new feature film “No Sudden Move” from Warner Bros. Pictures.
Set in 1954 Detroit, “No Sudden Move” centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them — and for what ultimate purpose — weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.
The film is scheduled to be released July 1 on HBO Max.
‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’
- Genre: Computer-animated comedy
- Cast: Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, and Jeff Goldblum
- Director: Tom McGrath
- Rated: PG
In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers — Tim (James Marsden) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) — have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.
Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.
When baby Tina reveals that she’s a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.
The film is scheduled to be released July 2 by Universal Pictures.
‘The Tomorrow War’
- Genre: Military science fiction
- Cast: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, and Edwin Hodge
- Director: Chris McKay
- Rated: PG-13
Time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a war against a deadly alien species.
The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians. A group of them will be transported to the future and join the fight. Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski ) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) to rewrite the planet’s fate.
The film is scheduled to be released July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.
‘The Forever Purge’
- Genre: Dystopian, action, and horror
- Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda and Will Patton
- Director: Everardo Gout
- Rated: R
This summer, all the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end in “The Forever Purge.”
Vaulting from the record-shattering success of 2018’s “The First Purge,” Blumhouse’s infamous terror franchise hurtles into innovative new territory as members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre. No one is safe.
Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas).
On the morning after the Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family — including Dylan’s wife (Cassidy Freeman), and his sister (Leven Rambin), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.
The film is scheduled to be released July 2 by Universal Pictures.
‘Some of Our Stallions’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Al Di, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Mike Judge, Tim Heidecker, and David Zellner
- Director: Carson Mell
- Not rated
When best friends Beautiful Bill and Andy struggle to fit into regular society, Bill decides they need romantic love. This kicks off a years-long series of misadventures that challenge not only their friendship, but their grasp on sanity.
The film is scheduled to be released July 2 through Gravitas Ventures.
‘Kid Candidate’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Jasmine Stodel
- Not rated
“Kid Candidate” captures a unique political story in real time — one that is even more relevant in an election year where young Americans are embracing the importance of local government. Through the lens of one particularly unique candidate, the film exposes the systemic problems that face communities across the country and provides a funny, disarming example of how any of us, even the most unlikely characters, can make positive changes for the world around them.
Hayden Pedigo is the outsider candidate for the meme generation — a politician with a vision for the future who has already inspired people in Amarillo and around the country.
The film is scheduled to be released July 2 by Gunpowder & Sky.
‘America: The Motion Picture’
- Genre: Animated adult science fiction parody
- Cast: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg
- Director: Matt Thompson
- Rated: R
In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very ticked off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution.
Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: These are not your father's founding fathers.
The film is scheduled to be released June 30 on Netflix.
‘Zola’
- Genre: Biographical comedy-drama
- Cast: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Colman Domingo and Ts Madison
- Director: Janicza Bravo
- Rated: R
Writer/director Janicza Bravo examines the story of A’Ziah King, aka Zola, in this stranger-than-fiction saga. Bravo first told the tale in a now iconic series of viral, uproarious tweets, which now comes to dazzling cinematic life.
Zola (Taylour Paige), a Detroit waitress, strikes up a new friendship with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough), who seduces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida. What at first seems like a glamorous trip full of “hoeism” rapidly transforms into a 48-hour journey involving a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend, some Tampa gangsters and other unexpected adventures in this wild, see-it-to-believe-it tale.
The film is scheduled to be released June 30 by A24.
‘Summer of Soul’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
- Rated: PG-13
In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary — part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion.
Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten, until now. “Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.
The film is scheduled to be released July 2 by Searchlight Pictures and Hulu.