The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Spirit Untamed’
- Genre: Animated adventure
- Cast: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González
- Director: Elaine Bogan
- Rated: PG
An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse, “Spirit Untamed” is the next chapter in the beloved story from DreamWorks Animation.
Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced) never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro (Eiza González), a fearless horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the wide-open frontier. Like her mother, Lucky isn’t exactly a fan of rules and restrictions, which has caused her Aunt Cora (Julianne Moore) no small amount of worry. Lucky has grown up in an East Coast city under Cora’s watchful eye, but when Lucky presses her own luck with one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up stakes and moves them both back with Lucky’s father, Jim (Jake Gyllenhaal), in Miradero.
Lucky is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy little town. She has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak, and befriends two local horseback riders, Abigail Stone (Mckenna Grace) and Pru Granger (Marsai Martin).
When a heartless horse wrangler (Walton Goggins) and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose, and has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother’s legacy and to her Mexican heritage that she never expected.
The film is set for a theatrical release on June 4 through Universal Pictures.
‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’
- Genre: Thriller and suspense
- Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine, Julian Hilliard, John Noble and Shannon Kook
- Director: Michael Chaves
- Rated: R
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.
The film is scheduled to be released June 4 and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. will also stream “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” simultaneously on the HBO Max service for a period of one month.
‘Samaritan’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Natacha Karam, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, Dascha Polanco, and Pilou Asbæk
- Director: Julius Avery
- Not rated
A young boy learns that a superhero who was supposed to have gone missing after an epic battle a long time ago might still be around.
The film is tentatively scheduled to be released on June 4 through MGM.
‘Flashback’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Dylan O'Brien, Maika Monroe, and Hannah Gross
- Director: Christopher MacBride
- Rated: R
Frederick Fitzell (Dylan O'Brien) is living his best life — until he starts having horrific visions of Cindy (Maika Monroe), a girl who vanished in high school.
He reaches out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, but realizes the only solution lies deep within his own memories. So, Frederick goes on a terrifying mental odyssey to learn the truth.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on video-on-demand services on June 4 through Lionsgate.
‘It’s Not a Burden’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Michelle Boyaner
- Not rated
“It’s Not a Burden: The Humor and Heartache of Raising Elderly Parents” is a feature-length documentary that provides an intimate look, presented with humor and heart, at the relationships between aging parents and the adult children who care for them, examining the challenges they face and the solutions they discover along the way.
The film is scheduled to be released June 1 via video on demand.
‘Hero Mode’
- Genre: Comedy and family
- Cast: Chris Carpenter, Indiana Massara, Sean Astin, Mira Sorvino, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Erik Griffin, Creed Bratton, and Nelson Franklin
- Director: A.J. Tesler
- Rated: PG
A teenage coding genius has 30 days to create the world's greatest video game or his family loses everything. No pressure.
The film is scheduled for release June 4 followed by video on demand on June 11, with the film being distributed by Blue Fox Entertainment.