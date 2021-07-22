TAMPA — Dave Matthews Band will perform Wednesday, July 28, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $45. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The band is preparing to hit the road for the 2021 North American summer tour, which will kick off July 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The headline run will include two-night stands in West Palm Beach; Chicago, Illinois; Noblesville, Indiana; Gilford, New Hampshire; Irvine, California; and Saratoga Springs, New York. The band will also make its annual return to the Gorge Amphitheatre for its traditional three-night Labor Day run. For the complete itinerary, visit www.davematthewsband.com.
On this Earth Day, and in keeping with the band’s original plans on the 2020 tour to plant one million trees, the band is proud to once again pledge to plant another million trees, having fully funded a million trees in 2020. Along with support from DocuSign and Dreaming Tree Wines, the band invites the fans to join them in this mission by adding an optional $2 to their ticket price to plant a tree with the Nature Conservancy as part of TNC’s Plant a Billion Campaign. Fans can learn more about the campaign by visiting the Eco-Village on each stop of the tour, curated by REVERB, in partnership with DocuSign. For information, visit www.plantabillion.org/DMB.
In addition to planting one million trees, Dave Matthews Band, which was named a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, will be neutralizing the biggest contributor to a concert’s carbon footprint – fan travel. On top of the band’s own footprint, REVERB will be calculating the carbon footprint associated with fan travel to DMB shows in 2021 and the band will be neutralizing these emissions by supporting carbon reduction projects. The band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint and neutralizing tour carbon emissions from flights, busses and trucks, hotel stays and venue energy use going back to their first shows in 1991.
Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018's “Come Tomorrow,” Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
With a career spanning more than 25 years, Dave Matthews Band is one of the most influential bands in rock history. In 1991, vocalist/guitarist Dave Matthews decided to put some songs he had written on tape and sought the assistance of drummer Carter Beauford and saxophonist LeRoi Moore, who were both accomplished jazz musicians in the local Charlottesville, Virginia music scene. The 16-year-old bassist Stefan Lessard came on board shortly thereafter. Their infectious, distinctive sound garnered lots of early attention and a die-hard loyal fan base, catapulting the band into one of the most successful touring acts of the past three decades.
The group has since released nine studio albums and numerous live recordings. The Grammy-winning band’s many hits include “What Would You Say,” “Crash Into Me,” “Too Much,” “Everyday,” “American Baby,” “Funny the Way It Is,” “Mercy” and “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin).”
Founding member LeRoi Moore passed away in August of 2008 and the band paid tribute to him with 2009’s Platinum-certified “Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King.” Dave Matthews Band has since welcomed longtime collaborators/touring musicians Jeff Coffin (saxophone), Rashawn Ross (horns) and Tim Reynolds (guitar) into the lineup and — most recently — keyboardist Buddy Strong.