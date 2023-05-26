CLEARWATER — Drag Queen Superstar and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4's Miss Congeniality, Latrice Royal will visit the Tampa Bay area for a show on Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
This show is for audiences 18 and older. Tickets start at $33.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
From prison to pristine — celebrating 30 years in the biz, Latrice Royale shares how she's risen from the lowest points in her life to becoming one of the world's most beloved queens.
Letting nothing stand in her way, it's a story of resilience, heart, soul and determination. Latrice spills all the "tea" through comedy, storytelling and music.