Netflix’s ‘The Monkey King’ lacks cultural context, likable characters
For the life of me, I cannot recall my first exposure to the Arthurian legend cycle. Sir Thomas Malory’s “Le Morte d'Arthur” must have been required reading assigned by one of my high school teachers — certainly in Mary Jane Dameron’s wonderful British literature class that ushered students from the mead hall of Heorot to the disenchanting bazaar of James Joyce’s “Araby.” Even before that illuminating experience, I must have been familiar with the principal players of the medieval literary tradition, including King Arthur, Guinevere, Lancelot, Merlin and the various Knights of the Round Table.
Oh, wait — I know exactly why those names had already been planted in my still-developing noggin: Every kid growing up in the 1970s watched Walt Disney’s “The Sword in the Stone.” The 1963 animated musical fantasy is based upon T.H. White’s novel of the same name, first published in 1938, and then revised and republished in 1958 as the first book of the author’s Arthurian tetralogy, collected as “The Once and Future King.” Filled with unforgettable characters, the film serves as a lighthearted introduction to the mythology of the Arthurian legend.
Perhaps that was the intention of those who greenlighted “The Monkey King,” a new computer-animated film that blends fantasy, action and comedy. Directed by Anthony Stacchi, the film is inspired by the classic Ming dynasty novel “Journey to the West” published in the 16th century. “Journey to the West,” considered one of the greatest Classic Chinese Novels, incorporates Chinese mythology and folk religion as well as Taoist and Buddhist theology. The novel follows a Buddhist monk and his disciples who travel from China to India in search of sacred texts.
“The Monkey King,” released on Netflix on Aug. 18, acts as a kind of prequel to the novel, exploring the origin and exploits of the titular character, who goes on to become one of the monk’s disciples. Jimmy O. Yang provides the voice of the Monkey King.
The Netflix synopsis states that “The Monkey King” revolves around “a rebellious and charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all — his own ego!” Having neglected to nurture a conscience, the titular trickster accidentally acquires one when Lin (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), a young village girl, assigns herself the role. Despite his relentless vanity, Lin acts as his assistant, often helping him achieve victories and complete important tasks. Lin, however, has forged a deal with the Monkey King’s nemesis, the Dragon King (Bowen Yang): The Dragon King is trying to recover the magical fighting Stick, which the Monkey King appropriated earlier in his quest to defeat a particularly nasty demon who terrorizes a tribe of monkeys by making consommé out of baby monkeys.
The key takeaway here is that the Monkey King is a jerk. Lin sees that there is goodness within him, even though he treats her with disdain most of the time. He is pompous and patronizing, refusing to let anything stand between him and his ultimate goal of becoming immortal and making all other gods subordinate to him.
The film’s iteration of the Dragon King is a comic, Napoleonic villain who seems to share theatrical DNA with Paul Lynde. There may be some unintentional creative appropriation going on with this irritable adversary who dwells under the sea, relies on two fish minions and expands to gigantic proportions when his full potential is achieved and he seeks to wipe out all surface dwellers. The shout-outs to Ursula from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” are obvious.
The Dragon King isn’t the real antagonist, though. The Monkey King’s most formidable adversary is himself. His hubris repeatedly impedes his progress. His vanity encumbers him and keeps him from establishing meaningful relationships and finding true purpose. His selfishness is a prison from which he cannot escape.
“The Monkey King” is showy and ostentatious, propelled by aggressive action sequences that lack cohesive narrative framework. The unifying factor is the titular character’s antagonistic arrogance. The film fails to provide a perspective that allows the viewer to empathize with him or any other character. Lin is most accessible character, but her relationship with the Dragon King adds an unsettling layer of disloyalty. Had the storytelling not been lacking, Lin’s motives may have been easier to understand. For adult viewers, “The Monkey King” is watchable but unenjoyable and unfulfilling. For kids, lack of cultural context and the film’s often incomprehensible plot will fail to hold their attention beyond the colorful and stimulating action sequences and a few well-timed jokes.
Hong Kong filmmaker Stephen Chow served as the film’s executive producer. In the production notes to “The Monkey King,” the director explains that he got to know Chow through his love of kung-fu films. Chow portrayed the Monkey King in the 1995 live-action fantasy-comedy film “A Chinese Odyssey.”
“Even from the beginning, we saw the Monkey King character as an anti-hero at the core of the story,” Stacchi said. “That is something people love about Stephen Chow movies like ‘Kung Fu Hustle,’ where his main characters are somewhat unlikable for a lot of the movie, but you are with them and rooting for them because you know why they are the way they are, and you’re hoping that they redeem themselves before the end of the movie. Stephen Chow always wanted our Monkey King to be true to that, and sometimes we had to find a less jerky compromise.”
Anyone not familiar with the source material may have difficulty connecting the dots. “The Monkey King” concludes just when the story is starting to get interesting. Instead of a gratifying payoff, the viewer is offered a philosophical resolution that entails a period of penance and contemplation.
Maybe “The Monkey King” will spark an interest in the epic novel “Journey to the West” among those who are not already familiar with it. If that is the case, it has a greater purpose than just delivering 96 minutes of glitzy animation and manic action.