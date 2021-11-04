TAMPA — Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor and His All-Star Band and special guest Jackson Browne will perform Thursday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
As a recording and touring artist, Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. Inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the world-renowned artist has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by the Beatles to their Apple Records label. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and has earned multiple gold, platinum or multi-platinum awards. His “Greatest Hits” album alone sold more than 10 million copies. In 2015, Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.
In 2015, Taylor released “Before This World,” his first new studio album in 13 years. “Before This World” earned him his first ever No. 1 album. “American Standard,” Taylor’s latest release, earned him his sixth overall Grammy award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. “American Standard” infuses new sounds and fresh meaning into these timeless works of art, reimagining some of the most beloved songs of the 20th century and making them completely his own.
In 2020, Taylor also released “Break Shot,” the first-ever Audible original performance by Taylor, and a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir.
More than just a best-selling artist and legendary singer-songwriter, Browne has become an institution in American music, selling over 18 million albums in the United States. Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music. A defining Americana artist, who’s songwriting is often charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics, Browne is known for hits such as “Running on Empty,” “The Pretender,” “Doctor My Eyes,” and “Take It Easy,” as well as deeply personal ballads such as “These Days” and “In the Shape of a Heart.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.
Nearly five decades since his 1972 debut LP, the songs on Browne’s new album “Downhill from Everywhere” sustain the soulful intimacy of his first release, combined with a power and wisdom gained from a life pursuing positive change. Like much of Browne’s illustrious catalog, “Downhill from Everywhere” is fueled by a search — for connection, for purpose, for self — but there’s a heightened sense of urgency written between the lines, a recognition of the sand slipping through the hourglass that elevates the stakes at every turn, all while maintaining a defiant sense of optimism that seems tailor-made for these turbulent times.