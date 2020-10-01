The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The Boys in the Band’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Brian Hutchinson
- Director: Joe Mantello
- Rated: R
At a birthday party in 1968 New York, a surprise guest and a drunken game leave seven gay friends reckoning with unspoken feelings and buried truths.
“The Boys in the Band” will be released Sept. 30 by Netflix.
‘Spontaneous’
- Genre: Science fiction and comedy
- Cast: Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, Hayley Law, Piper Perabo, Rob Huebel and Yvonne Orji
- Director: Brian Duffield
- Rated: R
When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding, seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today.
“Spontaneous” debuts in limited release Oct. 2 followed by a video on demand release Oct. 6 by Paramount Pictures.
‘Death of Me’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Maggie Q, Luke Hemsworth, and Alex Essoe
- Director: Darren Lynn Bousman
- Rated: R
A couple on holiday on a remote South Pacific island awaken one morning with a hangover and no recollection of what transpired. When playing back a video of the previous night, they see they participated in a local ritual that appeared to end with him murdering her.
“Death of Me” will be released Oct. 2 by Saban Films.
‘A Call to Spy’
- Genre: Thriller, war and biography
- Cast: Sarah Megan Thomas, Stana Katic, Radhika Apte, Linus Roache, and Rossif Sutherland
- Director: Lydia Dean Pilcher
- Rated: PG-13
In the beginning of World War II, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency — “SOE” — to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance.
SOE’s “Spymistress” Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legacy in their wake.
Inspired by true stories, this original screenplay draws on SOE, OSS (the pre-cursor to CIA), and CIA files, as well as interviews with living relatives.
“A Call to Spy” will be released in the United States Oct. 2 in theaters and on video on demand through IFC Films.
‘The Glorias’
- Genre: Biography
- Cast: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Timothy Hutton, Lorraine Toussaint, Janelle Monáe, and Bette Midler
- Director: Julie Taymor
- Rated: R
Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women’s movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem’s own memoir My Life on the Road.
“The Glorias” traces Steinem’s influential journey to prominence — from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women’s rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women’s Conference and beyond.
The film includes a number of iconic women who made profound contributions to the women’s movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).
Taymor gives us her singular take on that rare genre — the Female Road Picture, one in which the female leads do not die in the end, and where the “narrative” is not driven by romance or a bad marriage, or unrequited love or, for that matter, men. Gloria’s road story is about her “Meetings With Remarkable Women.”
“The Glorias” is scheduled to be released Sept. 30 by Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment.
‘On the Rocks’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Billy Murray, Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans
- Director: Sofia Coppola
- Rated: R
A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city — drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another.
Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.
Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.
“On the Rocks” will debut in a limited theatrical release Oct. 2 by A24, followed by digital streaming Oct. 23.
‘Welcome to Sudden Death’
- Genre: Action, adventure, thriller and suspense
- Cast: Michael Jai White, Michael Eklund, Sabryn Rock, Anthony Grant, Nakai Takawira, Lyric Justice, Gillian White, Maresse Crump, and Gary Owen
- Director: Dallas Jackson
- Rated: R
Jesse Freeman (Michael Jai White) is a former special forces officer and explosives expert now working a regular job as a security guard in a state-of-the-art basketball arena.
Trouble erupts when a tech-savvy cadre of terrorists kidnap the team's owner and Jesse's daughter during opening night. Facing a ticking clock and impossible odds, it's up to Jesse to not only save them but also a full house of fans in this highly charged action thriller.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 29 on video on demand.
