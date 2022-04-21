SAFETY HARBOR — Singer-songwriter Max Gomez will take the stage Saturday, April 30, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com.
Gomez grew up in Taos, New Mexico, where he fell under the influence of country blues early on and developed a songwriting style that was uniquely his. He received critical acclaim upon the release of his debut album “Rule the World” in 2013, from New West Records. His subsequent EP, “Me and Joe,” was released in 2017 by Brigadoon Records. It included a freshly minted classic, “Make It Me,” which gained over 2 million listeners on Spotify alone.
As a budding performer, Gomez apprenticed in the rarefied musical micro-climate of northern New Mexico, where troubadours such as Michael Martin Murphey and Ray Wylie Hubbard helped foster a Western folk sound both cosmic and cowboy. Gomez has assumed stewardship of that lineage by producing the Red River Folk Festival, a boutique event held annually in late September in the musical mountain village of Red River, New Mexico.
Judging by the company he keeps, Gomez is positioned to emerge as a prominent voice of Americana’s next generation. He has shared billing on hundreds of stages with stalwarts of the genre like Shawn Mullins, James McMurtry, Buddy Miller, Jim Lauderdale, Patty Griffin, and John Hiatt. His classic-and-contemporary reading of “He Was a Friend of Mine” proves the point.