ST. PETERSBURG — Elderbrook will perform Saturday, April 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 8 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Alexander Kotz, known professionally as Elderbrook, is the type of multi-faceted, forward-thinking talent who is comfortable exploring a range of genres. Now a renowned act on the international circuit, with two LPs, and a stunning live show, as well as numerous solo cuts and collaborations, Elderbrook exploded onto the scene with 2017 global smash “Cola.”
The hit track, a collaboration with Camelphat, sold over 7 million copies worldwide, earning him Grammy and Ivor Novello nominations, plus the coveted No. 1 spot on the U.S. Dance Airplay chart.
A live phenomenon, multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, and father-of-two, Elderbrook has an innate flair for creating emotive music that explores the sensitive and introspective themes of identity, mental wellbeing and, more recently, parenthood.
Since 2017, Elderbrook has gone on to pick up over 1.5 billion global streams. He has toured with Jungle, Rüfüs Du Sol and odesza, and he has completed collaborations with Camelphat, Diplo, Bob Moses and Rudimental which have earned him a revered reputation as one of the most dynamic and prolific electronic artists on the international circuit.
As Elderbrook prepares for the release of “Little Love,” his sophomore album, he delves into the life-changing impact of fatherhood. His outlook is focused on the bigger picture, appreciating the little moments and the deep connection with his beloved children. The result is a positive and uplifting dance-focused LP full of Elderbrook magic.
“Little Love” is a 10-track collection of music composed since his daughter was born in 2020. Elderbrook draws inspiration from his shift into parenthood, and how his perspective has changed, to create an uplifting, dance-focused long-player.
Still driven by Elderbrook's penchant for organic sounds and his spellbinding voice, “Little Love” takes a more electronic direction, influenced by an upsurge in his DJ performances. It's quintessential Elderbrook — emotive, heartfelt and utterly compelling — albeit with arrangements more suited to the dancefloor. Tracks like “What Goes Around Comes Around” and “Tied to You” epitomize the album's theme beautifully, utilizing Elderbrook's heartrending vocals, with spinetingling production.
"The album looks at how I've been reapproaching my own life and how I'm making choices through the lens of a bigger picture," he said, adding that he's been partying less since he joined the “Dad Club.”