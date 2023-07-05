TAMPA — Lo Monaco will perform Friday, July 14, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Lo Monaco, an accomplished Australian acoustic/alternative pop/folk singer-songwriter, possesses a remarkable ability to convey heartfelt emotions through his poignant lyrics, impassioned vocals, and sincere, evocative delivery. His music emanates from a place of authenticity and personal introspection, intricately weaving engaging narratives with complex melodies.
On stage, Lo Monaco brings his music to life with an electrifying energy, employing looping techniques and skillfully blending his acoustic guitar with FX pedals. This creative fusion allows him to craft ambient textures and percussive beats, adding depth and dimension to his performances.
Inspired by esteemed artists such as Dallas Green, Dermot Kennedy, Bon Iver, U2, and INXS, Lo Monaco's live shows and studio productions bear the unmistakable influence of his musical idols.
"Green Eye's," his highly anticipated fourth single, is slated for release on July 7. A deeply personal tribute to his beloved partner, the song beautifully captures the profound connection they share. Crafted over several years, this composition is the result of a meticulous creative process, reflecting the enchanting journey of their love story — a delicate blossom that breathes new life into the world. Through immersive lyrics and a captivating melody, Lo Monaco's storytelling prowess unfolds, inviting listeners to embark on an intricate and mesmerizing tale.
In addition to a summer tour of the United States, Lo Monaco anticipates the upcoming release of a separate EP titled "Where We Began," heavily influenced by his current partner. Each of the five songs from the EP will be released as individual singles, eventually converging to form a cohesive and compelling artistic masterpiece. This collection, borne from deep within his heart, is characterized by unfiltered honesty and transparency, reflecting Lo Monaco's unwavering commitment to his artistry.
Tickets start at $12. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.