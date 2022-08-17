TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are on the road for a North American tour that will include a performance Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $38. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Santana and his band — which also features Santana’s wife, Cindy Blackman Santana — will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album “Africa Speaks” and some surprises. Earth, Wind & Fire is one of music’s most celebrated musical forces in history with an iconic music catalogue that has been the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world.
“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire,” said Santana in a press release that announced the original tour dates in 2020.
“We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy. I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song,” he said. “When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow … with energy!”
“We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show,” said EWF lead vocalist Philip Bailey. “We’re going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they’ll never forget. This is going to be a blast.”
Santana marked several epic milestones in recent years, including the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album “Supernatural” and the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock as well as the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece “Abraxas.”
To date, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, with a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project for 1999’s “Supernatural” — including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth.” He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honor (2009) and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013).
Among many other distinctions, Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as No. 15 on their list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time; and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. In 2018, he released his first “MasterClass.” In it he teaches the art, heart, and soul of guitar, reaching deep into the spirituality and tonality of his playing to help students become more authentic and expressive artists. In June of 2019, inspired by the sounds and rhythms of Africa, Santana released the powerful, energy-infused full-length album “Africa Speaks.”
Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In their five-decade history, principal members Philip Bailey, Ralph Johnson and Verdine White have performed sold out concerts all around the world, scored eight No. 1 hits and have sold over 100 million albums. Their legacy includes an impressive nine Grammy Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor, celebrating their contributions to the world of arts and humanity. With a sound that blends funk, jazz, pop, and soul, Earth, Wind & Fire’s artistry has influenced musical giants, such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Prince, and they continue to create music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere.