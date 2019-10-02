Keith Urban concert, high-wire walk among ways Seminole Hard Rock celebrating $700M expansion

TAMPA — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will stage a Grand Celebration Weekend, running Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 3-6, to commemorate the completion of its $700 million expansion that includes a new hotel tower, pool and spa, along with retail and dining outlets.
The festivities kick off Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. and will feature a ceremonial guitar smash, followed by a high wire walk for invited guests at 12:10 p.m. The walk, between the property’s two hotel towers, will feature Nik Wallenda and his mother, 66-year-old Delilah Wallenda. This will be her final high wire walk. Wallenda, a seventh-generation member of the Great Wallendas, is the owner of 10 world records.
The Thursday event schedule will also include a performance by Light Balance, a hi-tech neon and LED show which contains elements of acrobatic and dance choreography. The group earned the Golden Buzzer Award during their audition for Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” and finished third overall in the competition.
Additionally, the property will host a Nightlife Party in the new Hard Rock Event Center beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday. It will feature performances by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Big Boi, a member of the hip hop duo Outkast.
On Friday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m., country artist Keith Urban will perform in the Hard Rock Event Center.
The Grand Celebration Weekend will conclude with a pool party on Sunday, Oct. 6 at noon hosted by celebrity DJ Brody Jenner.