A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Joker’
- Genre: Action and crime
- Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Marc Maron, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Josh Pais, Shea Whigham, Douglas Hodge and Dante Pereira-Olsen
- Director: Todd Phillips
- Rated: R
Forever alone in a crowd, Arthur Fleck seeks connection.
Yet, as he trods the sooted Gotham City streets and rides the graffitied mass transit rails of a hostile town teeming with division and dissatisfaction, Arthur wears two masks. One, he paints on for his day job as a clown. The other he can never remove; it’s the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel he’s a part of the world around him, and not the misunderstood man whom life is repeatedly beating down.
Fatherless, Arthur has a fragile mother, arguably his best friend, who nicknamed him Happy, a moniker that’s fostered in Arthur a smile that hides the heartache beneath. But, when bullied by teens on the streets, taunted by suits on the subway, or simply teased by his fellow clowns at work, this social outlier only becomes even more out of sync with everyone around him.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Lucy in the Sky’
- Genre: Drama and science fiction
- Cast: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz and Dan Stevens
- Director: Noah Hawley
- Rated: R
In “Lucy in the Sky,” Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space, where she’s deeply moved by the transcendent experience of seeing her life from afar.
Back home as Lucy’s world suddenly feels too small, her connection with reality slowly unravels.
‘In the Tall Grass’
- Genre: Thriller and suspense
- Cast: Patrick Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira, Harrison Gilbertson, Will Buie Jr. and James Marsden
- Director: Vincenzo Natali
- Not rated
When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them.
Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. The Netflix film is based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill.
‘Semper Fi’
- Genre: Drama and thriller
- Cast: Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff, Finn Wittrock, Beau Knapp, Arturo Castro and Leighton Meester
- Director: Henry-Alex Rubin
- Rated: R
Cal (Jai Courtney) is a by-the-book police officer who, along with his close-knit group of childhood friends, makes ends meet as a Marine Corps reservist.
When Cal’s reckless younger half-brother, Oyster, is arrested after a bar fight and given an unfair prison sentence, Cal — driven by his loyalty to family and fierce code of honor — fights for Oyster (Nat Wolff) in this gripping tale of brotherhood and sacrifice.
‘Pain and Glory’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Nora Navas, Penélope Cruz, Leonardo Sbaraglia
- Director: Pedro Almodóvar
- Rated: R
“Pain and Glory” tells of a series of reencounters experienced by Salvador Mallo, a film director in his physical decline.
Some of them in the flesh, others remembered: His childhood in the ’60s, when he emigrated with his parents to a village in Valencia in search of prosperity, the first desire, his first adult love in the Madrid of the ’80s, the pain of the breakup of that love while it was still alive and intense, writing as the only therapy to forget the unforgettable, the early discovery of cinema, and the void, the infinite void created by the incapacity to keep on making films.
“Pain and Glory” talks about creation, about the difficulty of separating it from one’s own life and about the passions that give it meaning and hope. In recovering his past, Salvador finds the urgent need to recount it, and in that need he also finds his salvation.