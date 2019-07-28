CLEARWATER — Comedian Bill Maher will take the stage Sunday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $52.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
For more than 20 years, Maher has set the boundaries of where funny political talk can go on American television. First on “Politically Incorrect,” then for the last 16 years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series “VICE.”
In October of 2008, Maher took an uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion with “Religulous,” directed by Larry Charles. The documentary has gone on to become the eighth-highest grossing documentary ever.
His television program has featured such visitors as President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kerry Washington, Michael Steele, Howard Dean, Michael Moore, Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Gen. Wesley Clark, Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner, Gary Hart and Pat Buchanan. Additionally, Maher has written five bestsellers, including “True Story,” “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect’s Greatest Hits,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden,” “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer” and most recently “The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody but Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass.”
Maher started his career as a standup comedian in 1979 and still performs at least 50 dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold-out theaters all across the country. Four of his 11 stand-up specials for HBO — 2014’s “Bill Maher: Live from D.C.,” 2007’s “The Decider,” 2005’s “I’m Swiss” and “Bill Maher … But I’m Not Wrong” — have been nominated for Emmy awards. His 11th HBO standup special, “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma,” was broadcast live on July 7, 2018.