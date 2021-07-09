Next First Friday Seminole set
SEMINOLE — The next First Friday Seminole will be presented Friday, Aug. 6, 6 to 9 p.m., on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, event organizers will turn back the hands of time for a “Flower Power Happy Hour.” Each First Friday features the area’s best entertainment, complemented by a myriad of merchants, food and drink vendors, prize giveaways, and much more. Performing Aug. 6 will be Yesterdayze, a high-energy ’60s show band specializing in recreating everyone’s favorite songs from that magical decade. The band plays Top 40 hits from musical artists such as The Beatles, The Monkees, The Animals, The Temptations, The Supremes, CCR, The Doors, Jefferson Airplane, The Rolling Stones and many more.
Attendees are encouraged to wear tie dye shirts and bellbottoms and bring chairs. Coolers are not allowed.
Rain to bring ‘Abbey Road’ to Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles will perform “The Best of Abbey Road Live” Wednesday, March 2, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
This concert was originally scheduled for May 8. Tickets purchased for the May 8 performance will be honored on the new date. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In celebration of “Abbey Road,” RAIN will bring the greatest hits to life in addition to other early favorites. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit http://www.raintribute.com/shows.
This mind-blowing performance takes concertgoers back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and come celebrate “The Best of Abbey Road Live” with RAIN. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the “Abbey Road” album to life on this tour.
Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting.
Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right.
Creative Clay announces online auction
ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay will host its third virtual art auction July 5-16. The online event features original artwork by Creative Clay’s member artists, selected by Folk Art Champions who are staffers, board members and friends.
The Folk Art Frenzy: A Kaleidoscope of Art offers art at affordable prices, with minimum bids at just $5, which creates accessibility and allows virtually anyone to participate. Folk Art Champions get to promote a favorite piece of art within their own community of friends, co-workers, and family members.
“Almost everyone who works for or serves on the board of Creative Clay feels connected to an artist or a work of art that feels particularly meaningful to them,” said Creative Clay chief executive Kim Dohrman. “This is a fun way to honor and celebrate those connections as we raise mon-ey for Creative Clay and its artists at the same time. If we all champion a favorite piece out to our network of friends, we can reach new folk art lovers and grow our circle of support.”
From 9 a.m. July 5 to midnight July 16, Folk Art Champions will promote a selected piece of art in the Folk Art Frenzy online silent auction. The community is invited to bid on any of their favorite Creative Clay paintings, with all proceeds benefitting Creative Clay’s programs.
Creative Clay board member Hal Freedman hopes someone will love his chosen painting as much as he does.
“I decided to ‘champion’ Eric Bristow’s ‘Underground Mining’ drawing (pencil & ink on paper), because I love its childlike simplicity and amazing detail,” said Freedman. “Every time I look at it, I see something new.”
Freedman agreed to champion a piece of art for Folk Art Frenzy as an extension of his support and appreciation of Creative Clay.
“Creative Clay’s mission involves art, inclusion, and education, all things important to me and my wife,” Freedman said. “I hope (the community) joins us in supporting this wonderful organization by bidding on the piece I selected, or a piece selected by another board member or staffer.”
In keeping with its mission of accessibility, minimum bids for all paintings are just $5 from the start price. Participants can bid as often as they like throughout the auction. Participants whose walls are full may support the Folk Art Frenzy by donating to Creative Clay at www.creativeclay.org/donate-cc.
The idea behind Folk Art Frenzy: A Kaleidoscope of Art is that if someone else loves a particular painting, whether for sentimental reasons or because of the artist’s use of color, others will, too. A bidding frenzy will ensue, with Creative Clay as the beneficiary of the excitement generated around winning a favorite painting.
Folk Art Frenzy allows the community to bid on affordable, original folk art by Creative Clay’s artists. There is no cost to register to bid, only a desire to positively impact the arts. Many of Creative Clay’s Member Artists’ work has been exhibited throughout the Tampa Bay area and admired and purchased by folk art collectors. Bidders will surely find something to love.
As the word suggests, the paintings will feature a kaleidoscope of art, visually and subjectively. The Folk Art Champions have chosen diverse works that range from whimsical to wondrous, and that showcase Florida landscapes and iconic scenes.
“There’s no way a person who loves art won’t find something they like at Creative Clay and the Folk Art Frenzy. No matter your artistic tastes, the variety of styles and stories represented in the works offer something for everyone,” said Development Coordinator Shane Hoffman.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Our mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational, and vocational experiences.
Creative Clay’s core program is its Community Arts Program, which serves 50-60 adult artists with neuro-differences each week. Through the implementation of additional offerings, such as the inclusive Art Around the World summer camp, Summer Studio for older teens and young adults, Artlink employment program, Creative Care Arts in Wellness outreach program, and its Pinellas County Schools’ partnership Transition program, individuals of all ages and abilities are mentored, taught and empowered to become working artists who actively create, market and sell their work.
Learn more about Creative Clay at www.creativeclay.org.
Richey Suncoast Theatre to present ‘Forever Johnny Cash’
NEW PORT RICHEY — “Forever Johnny Cash,” a musical tribute to Johnny Cash, will be presented Saturday, July 17, 8 p.m., at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey.
"Forever Johnny Cash" is billed as an “electrifying, toe-tapping trip down memory lane.” The show will feature Cash’s timeless hits such as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” "A Boy Named Sue" and more, delivered with high energy and a modern flare. "Johnny" has performed with both Tommy Cash and Mark Alan Cash. The songs are reproduced with spot on accuracy and with all the fire and verve of those classic Cash performances.
Tickets start at $30. Visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com or call 727-842-6777.
Duane Eubanks Quintet to play Carrollwood Cultural Center
TAMPA — The Duane Eubanks Quintet will take the stage Sunday, Aug. 8, 4 p.m., at Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa.
The Duane Eubanks Quintet's is on the road performing music from their 2015 album “Things of That Particular Nature.”
Eubanks has performed everywhere from the Hollywood Bowl to Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center, in addition to touring throughout Europe and Japan. He is a member of Dave Holland’s two-time Grammy Award-winning big band and the late Mulgrew Miller’s band, Wingspan. Duane was born into a family of gifted musical talent that includes his mother, Vera Eubanks, an accomplished pianist who was notably Kenny Barron’s first piano teacher; his brothers, renowned trombonist Robin Eubanks and guitarist Kevin Eubanks, former bandleader of the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno;” as well as his uncle, the late legendary pianist Ray Bryant. His family saw his potential at a young age and encouraged him to pursue music.
Duane has worked with a long list of major jazz artists including Elvin Jones, Mulgrew Miller, Dave Holland, Doug Carn, Avery Sharpe, Abraham Burton, and Marc Cary, as well as contemporary artists such as Rhonda Ross, Kirk Franklin, Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, and Talib Kweli. His recent album releases include the critically acclaimed “Things of That Particular Nature,” “DE3: Live at Maxwell’s,” and “Duane Eubanks Quintet: Live at Small’s.”
Duane’s short film on jazz and music education was screened at several film festivals including the Copenhagen Jazz Film Festival. He is an extraordinary musical talent with a unique skill and brilliance as a composer and bandleader. His quintet’s onstage presentation is a straight-ahead post-bop style jazz presentation reminiscent of delivery of Miles Davis and Lee Morgan with a modern progressive emphasis and vibe.
Duane’s music compositions consist of engaging melodies and horn blends that reflect the soft tender optimism of a relaxed quintessential smooth jazz trumpeter and that of a lively hard bop virtuoso pushed by the cadences of hard-swinging forward motion created by a rhythm section that employs imagination, dexterity, strong emotion, and thoughtful articulation.
This show is sponsored by South Arts Jazz Road Tours.