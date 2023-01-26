CLEARWATER — Rumours will pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac on Sunday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Formed in 2014, Rumours — also known as Rumours ATL — has taken the U.S. by storm with their renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs. Fans from across the nation claim that Rumours is the band to see if you are looking for an authentic recreation of live Fleetwood Mac shows.
In just under seven years, Rumours has built a reputation as a top Fleetwood Mac tribute band and has even made many international fans. In the summer of 2019, Rumours was invited to play a week in the Netherlands at some of the top venues and festivals in the country. The success of that tour brought them attention from plenty of new fans and promoters.
Due to their specially crafted and meticulously detail-oriented shows, Rumours continues to sell out some of the top venues nationwide and gain fans at each show.
Rumours is fronted by Mekenzie Zimmerman (Stevie Nicks vocals), Adrienne Cottrell (keyboards and Christine McVie vocals), and Denny Hanson (guitar and Lindsey Buckingham vocals). John Spiegel plays lead guitar, with Jim Ramsdell on bass, and Daniel Morrison on drums.