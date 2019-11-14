CLEARWATER — The Fab Four will perform Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $36.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is known for their precise attention to detail with uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as “Can't Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.”
Their stage performances includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career. This tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.