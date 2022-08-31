ST. PETERSBURG — Winner of the 2018 British Composer Awards for his second album “About the Moment,” British composer/pianist Simon Lasky will present an evening of original jazz compositions and arrangements for his newly formed U.S version of The Simon Lasky Group.
The performance will take place Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Lasky is known on both sides of the Atlantic for his expansive and melodic jazz compositions and arrangements which draw on his background as an improvising pianist and classically trained composer. Born in London. Lasky now lives in Tampa. His composition “Close to Ecstasy” won the 2018 British Composer Awards in the Jazz Composition for Small Ensemble category.
BBC Radio 3 presenter Andrew McGregor described the winning composition as “a joyous exuberant piece, brilliantly crafted on all levels, and with great textural and melodic writing.”
In 2019, Simon was awarded a fellowship to complete his Masters in Jazz Studies at the University of South Florida, working as assistant to five-time Grammy nominated jazz composer Chuck Owen.
Lasky signed with independent British jazz label 33Jazz Records Lasky in 2015, releasing two albums of his own compositions under the Simon Lasky Group banner. His music has been broadcast extensively on BBC Radio in the U.K and on NPR and the CBC in North America, and his compositions for the concert platform have been performed in London’s Barbican Hall, South Bank Centre and St John’s Smith Square.
Lasky’s arrangement of “Over the Rainbow” for string quartet was performed by the Afiara Quartet in London’s Wigmore Hall in 2015 and subsequently in 15 countries across the globe.
During the 2020 lockdown, Lasky developed his “At Home With” interview series, presenting in-depth conversations with some of the world’s leading jazz artists, including Vince Mendoza, John McLaughlin, Bob James, Joe Locke, Billy Childs and others. The interviews are all available on YouTube.
The upcoming Palladium concert will feature Lasky along with James Suggs on trumpet, Mike DiRubbo on alto saxophone, Jack Wilkins on tenor saxophone, Peter Mongaya on guitar, Elias Tona on electric bass, and Jonathan Thomas on drums. Special guest Ona Kirei will add vocals.