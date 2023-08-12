ST. PETERSBURG — For the first time, celebrity travel expert Rick Steves will join The Florida Orchestra and Music Director Michael Francis onstage as a personal guide to some of the most iconic sights and sounds of Europe.
Rick Steves’ Europe: A Symphonic Journey with The Florida Orchestra will be presented Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16, 2024, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Both nights include a pre-concert talk with Steves at 7 p.m. in the concert hall.
Reserved-seat tickets go on sale to TFO subscribers on Tuesday, Sept. 5. General sales start Sept. 12. Tickets range from $35 to $100. TFO subscriptions and single tickets are available at FloridaOrchestra.org, by calling 727-892-3337, or at The Florida Orchestra ticket center, 244 Second Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.
Breathtaking sights of Italy, England, France, Norway and more will fill the big screen as the PBS star shares personal stories and insight at each stop, matched with musical selections by Beethoven, Elgar, Grieg and Verdi. Maestro Francis conducts.
Steves, America’s most respected authority on European travel, is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel.
TFO will perform more than 100 concerts this season in venues throughout Tampa Bay, including a wide range of classical, popular and family-friendly music.
Francis launches the Hough Family Foundation Masterworks series with Holst’s The Planets on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Mahaffey Theater and Ruth Eckerd Hall. The Raymond James Pops series opens Oct. 7 and 8 with Cirque Dances with Troupe Vertigo at the Mahaffey Theater.
