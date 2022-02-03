A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Moonfall’
- Genre: Science fiction and disaster
- Cast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland
- Director: Roland Emmerich
- Rated: PG-13
In “Moonfall,” a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.
With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all — but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), and a conspiracy theorist, K.C. Houseman (John Bradley), believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically Feb. 4 by Lionsgate.
‘Jackass Forever’
- Genre: Reality and comedy
- Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy
- Director: Jeff Tremaine
- Rated: R
Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original “Jackass” crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from an exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in “Jackass Forever.”
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 4 by Paramount Pictures.
‘The Long Night’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Scout Taylor-Compton, Nolan Gerard Funk, Jeff Fahey, Deborah Kara Unger
- Director: Rich Ragsdale
- Rated: R
While searching for the parents she’s never known, New York transplant Grace (Scout Taylor-Compton) returns to her childhood southern stomping grounds with her boyfriend (Nolan Gerard Funk) to investigate a promising lead on her family’s whereabouts. Upon arrival, the couple’s weekend takes a bizarre, terrifying turn as a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader terrorize the pair en route to fulfilling a twisted ancient apocalyptic prophecy.
The film is scheduled to be released on Feb. 4 by Well Go USA.
‘Last Survivors’
- Genre: Science fiction and post-apocalyptic
- Cast: Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone, and Stephen Moyer
- Director: Drew Mylrea
- Not rated
“Last Survivors” takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Troy (Stephen Moyer) raises his now grown son, Jake (Drew Van Acker), in a perfect wooded utopia thousands of miles away from the decayed cities. When Troy is severely wounded, Jake is forced to travel to the outside world to find life-saving medicine. Ordered to kill anyone he encounters, Jake defies his father by engaging in a forbidden relationship with a mysterious woman, Henrietta (Alicia Silverstone). As Jake continues this dangerous affair, Troy will stop at nothing to get rid of Henrietta and protect the perfect utopia he created.
The film is scheduled for limited release Feb. 4 from Vertical Entertainment.
‘Last Looks’
- Genre: Mystery and thriller
- Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson, Morena Baccarin, Lucy Fry, Rupert Friend, Dominic Monaghan, Jacob Scipio and Clancy Brown
- Director: Tim Kirkby
- Rated: R
Charlie Waldo (Charlie Hunnam) is an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alastair Pinch (Mel Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show.
When Pinch’s wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and preschool teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch’s name … or confirming his guilt.
The film will be released Feb. 4 through RLJE Films.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.