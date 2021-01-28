The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The Little Things’
- Genre: Neo-noir psychological crime thriller
- Cast: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza and Michael Hyatt
- Director: John Lee Hancock
- Rated: R
Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter ( Rami Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.
The film is set to be released Jan. 29 by Warner Bros. Pictures as well as a month-long simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service.
‘Penguin Bloom’
- Genre: Drama and family
- Cast: Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, and Jacki Weaver
- Director: Glendyn Ivin
- Not rated
In 2013, Samantha Bloom (Naomi Watts), her husband Cameron (Andrew Lincoln) and their three sons left their home in Australia for a holiday in Thailand. While enjoying a view, Sam fell off of a rooftop due to what was later determined to be a rotted railing, breaking her vertebrae in two places.
Paralyzed from the chest down, Sam — a lifelong outdoorswoman, surfer, and traveler —was unrecognizable to herself, and spent long months in a depression that made her question who she could be in the world and in her own family.
A year later, her children brought home a wounded baby magpie they found. Warily eyeing the black-and-white bird the kids affectionately named “Penguin,” Sam bonded with the household’s new member, beginning a process of emotional healing that surprised her husband and sons, her mother (Jacki Weaver), and herself. “Penguin Bloom” tells the amazing true story of renewal that occurred when a woman whose life seemed shattered found hope and purpose in her family’s love — and in a bird on its own journey of recovery.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 27 by Netflix.
‘Saint Maud’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight, Lily Frazer, and Turlough Convery
- Director: Rose Glass
- Rated: R
Live-in nurse Maud (Morfydd Clark) arrives at the home of Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), a famous dancer now frail from illness and trapped in her grand, isolated house.
At first Amanda is intrigued by this religious young woman, who provides distraction from her failing health. Maud, in turn, is bewitched by her new patient. But Maud is not all that she seems. She is tormented by a violent secret from her past and by ecstatic messages she believes are directly from God. She becomes convinced she has been sent to Amanda not simply as a nurse, but to serve a divine purpose. As her grip on reality slides out of control, Maud's care turns into a deadly mission to save Amanda’s soul, by any means necessary.
It is scheduled to be released in the United States on 29 January 2021, followed by video on demand and Epix on 12 February 2021
‘Haymaker’
- Genre: Drama and action
- Cast: Nomi Ruiz, Nick Sasso, John Ventimiglia, Veronica Falcón, Udo Kier, Zoe Bell, and D.B. Sweeney
- Director: Nick Sasso
- Not rated
A retired Muay Thai fighter (Nick Sasso) prepares for an unexpected return to the ring while working as a bodyguard for an alluring transgender performer.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 29.
‘Wrong Turn’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Daisy Head, Bill Sage and Matthew Modine
- Director: Mike P. Nelson
- Rated: R
Despite warnings to stay on the Appalachian Trail, a group of hikers stray off course and cross into land inhabited by a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, the friends seem headed to the point of no return — unless one man can reach them in time.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 26 by Saban Films.
‘Finding ’Ohana’
- Genre: Family
- Cast: Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono
- Director: Jude Weng
- Rated: PG
A summer in rural O‘ahu takes an exciting turn for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure with new friends, and leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.
The film is set to debut Jan. 29 on Netflix.
‘Supernova’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci
- Director: Harry Macqueen
- Rated: R
Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), partners of 20 years, are traveling across England in their old camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past. Following a life-changing diagnosis, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before.
Following a theatrical release Jan. 29, the film will be available via video on demand beginning Feb. 16.