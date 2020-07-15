CLEARWATER – Grammy nominee and multi-platinum saxophonist Boney James will perform Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The concert was originally scheduled for May 9. Tickets purchased for the concert originally scheduled for May 9 will be honored on the new date. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
It’s been a quarter century since the four-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling sax-man released “Trust,” his debut recording.
One of the most successful instrumental artists of our time, James has accumulated four Recording Industry Association of America Gold records with career sales topping 3 million units. He continues to defy genres as a two-time NAACP Award nominee, a Soul Train Award winner and was named one of the Top 3 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Artists of the Decade. His newest album, “Solid,” was released earlier this year to critical acclaim.
All 11 tracks on “Solid” were produced and written or co-written by James. The first Adult Urban single “Be Here” was co-produced by James’ longtime collaborator Jairus “J -Mo" Mozee. “Be Here” features vocals and lyrics by R&B star Kenny Lattimore, best known for his Top 10 R&B hit “For You.”
“The word ‘Solid’ means a number of different things,” James said. “There’s a solid musical groove and relationships can be solid — someone that stays by your side and never folds no matter what. Similar to ‘Honestly,’ this music is a reaction to how stressful the world feels these days. Music is a respite and this new music really connects on that level for me.”
“Solid” is James’ 17th album and the follow-up to his smash 2017 release “Honestly,” his 11th No. 1 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album. James plays tenor and soprano saxophone parts on “Honestly” and contributes keyboards and drum programming to several of the tracks.
James’ career might have turned out a lot differently had a music store in his native New Rochelle, New York, had his first choice in stock the day he walked inside.
“I wanted to play trumpet but when we went to the store to rent a trumpet all they had were clarinets, so I went home with a clarinet,” he said. “Two years later I guess I was the best clarinet player in a band full of clarinets and the teacher wanted a sax player so he leaned on me to pick up the saxophone. I didn’t want to do it because it was a much heavier case I’d have to carry. But as soon as I switched I loved it and it pretty quickly became my favorite thing to do. It still is.”
By the time he entered his teens, James was gigging with bands and he turned pro at 19. He apprenticed as a sideman for artists like Morris Day and the Isley Brothers, picking up pointers on how to present himself onstage and off and didn’t cut his first album under his own name until he was 30. The independently released “Trust” led immediately to a major label deal and a string of increasingly successful recordings and live dates.