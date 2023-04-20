TAMPA — The Tampa Throwback Jam will take place Friday, April 28, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Ice Cube headlines the concert which also features performances by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Lisa Lisa, 2 Live Crew, JJ Fad and Color Me Badd.
Ice Cube is an American rapper and actor whose membership in the seminal gangsta rap group N.W.A gained him acclaim and launched his successful solo career. Ice Cube is known by hip-hop critics and fans as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time. Known for his chart topping hits “It Was a Good Day,” “Check Yo Self,” “You Know How We Do It” and in N.W.A's “Straight Outta Compton” and “F Tha Police,” Ice Cube has earned his reputation in the music industry as a pioneer of gangster rap and legendary lyricist. As a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and having sold over 10 million albums, Ice Cube bolsters his list of powerful songs that reflect issues facing a skewed society.
Since making their mainstream debut in the early ‘90s, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has been an icon in the hip-hop world. The contribution that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has made to music is substantial. Breaking onto the scene with their 1994 EP “Creepin on ah Come Up,” Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reached massive success throughout the ’90s through their multi-platinum efforts “E. 1999 Eternal” and “The Art of War.” The Cleveland-based quintet released albums using varying lineups due to members’ incarceration and internal conflict within the group. The last album Bone Thugs-N-Harmony recorded as a full unit was their 2010 “Uni5: The World’s Enemy.”
Lisa Lisa is an American singer and actress. She rose to fame in the ‘80s as one-third of the band Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam. The first Latin artist to make it big nationwide, Lisa Lisa is seen as a pioneer for Latin artists entering the English-language market. She scored Top 10 hits with songs like "I Wonder If I Take You Home," "All Cried Out," "Let the Beat Hit Em," "Lost in Emotion," "Little Jackie" and "Head to Toe." After Cult Jam disbanded in 1994, Lisa released the funk-soul album “LL77” which included the Top 40 hit "Skip To My Lu" and her first Spanish-language track "Cuando Me Enamore," which peaked at No. 1 on Puerto Rico radio stations.
2 Live Crew is an American hip-hop group from Miami. 2 Live Crew were popular even before all the uproar, and initially benefited from all the publicity, although later on the novelty perhaps wore off due to overexposure. Regardless of whether one enjoys their sense of humor, to focus only on the controversy ignores the 2 Live Crew's musical contributions. They were responsible for popularizing the booming, hard-driving sound of Miami bass music, and they were the founding fathers of a populist, dance-oriented rap subgenre that relied on simple, explicit chants and up-tempo rump-shaking grooves, appropriately dubbed "booty rap."
JJ Fad is an American female rap group from Rialto, California. The group was backed by DJ Train (Clarence Lars). The city of Rialto held a ceremony to honor J.J. Fad by naming a street after the group. Led by local councilman Joe Baca, Jr., parts of Lurelane off Cactus, was named JJ Fad Way.
Color Me Badd is an American contemporary R&B group that was formed in 1985 in Oklahoma City by lead singer Bryan Abrams, tenor Mark Calderon, second tenor Sam Watters and baritone Kevin Thornton. Best known for their singles "I Wanna Sex You Up," "I Adore Mi Amor" and "All 4 Love," the group has sold over 12 million records worldwide, had two No. 1 hit singles, nine Top 40 hits and a triple-platinum album. They were nominated for two Grammy Awards, won two Soul Train Music Awards, won an American Music Award and were nominated for five others. Their songs have been featured in movies and on television programs including “New Jack City,” “Mo' Money,” “No Strings Attached” and “Glee.” They made a cameo appearance as themselves on a 1992 episode of “Beverly Hills, 90210.”