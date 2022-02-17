A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Uncharted’
- Genre: Action and adventure
- Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas
- Director: Ruben Fleischer
- Rated: PG-13
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.
What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.
The film is scheduled for theatrical release Feb. 18 by Sony Pictures.
‘Dog’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Bill Burr
- Director: Channing Tatum
- Rated: PG-13
“Dog” is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime.
Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they’ll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.
The film is set to be released Feb. 18 by United Artists Releasing.
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige,
- Jessica Allain, and Nell Hudson
- Director: David Blue Garcia
- Rated: R
Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 18 on Netflix.
‘The Cursed’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie, Roxane Duran, and Áine Rose Daly
- Director: Sean Ellis
- Not rated
In the late 1800s, a man arrives in a remote country village to investigate an attack by a wild animal but discovers a much deeper and sinister force that has the manor and its townspeople in its grip.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 18 by Elevation Pictures.
‘The Ledge’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Brittany Ashworth, Ben Lamb, Louis Boyer, Nathan Welsh, Anais Parello, and David Wayman
- Director: Harold J. Ford
- Rated: R
A rock-climbing adventure between two friends turns into a terrifying nightmare. After Kelly (Ashworth) captures the murder of her best friend on camera, she becomes the target of a tight-knit group of friends who will stop at nothing to destroy the evidence and anyone in their way. Desperate for her safety, she begins a treacherous climb up a mountain cliff and her survival instincts are put to the test when she becomes trapped with the killers just 20 feet away.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 18 by Saban Films.
‘Ted K’
- Genre: Historical crime drama
- Cast: Sharlto Copley, Drew Powell, Amber Rose Mason, Travis Bruyer, Megan Folsom, Andrew Senn, and Keith Barber
- Director: Tony Stone
- Rated: R
From the mind of acclaimed director Tony Stone comes “Ted K” — a bracing, cinematic journey into the tortured mind of the Unabomber.
Deep in the American Rocky Mountains lived a man who sought refuge from modern society. His dark writings forewarned of a society ruled by technology. As the outside world encroached on his mountain sanctuary, he slowly became radicalized with rage. What began with small acts of sabotage, culminated with deadly bomb attacks, national media attention, and the largest manhunt in American history.
Actor Sharlto Copley brings a dark intensity and unnerving intimacy to this chilling portrait of America’s most notorious and enigmatic terrorist.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 18 by Neon and Super LTD.
‘Sneakerella’
- Genre: Musical comedy
- Cast: Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, John Salley, Yvonne Senat Jones, Devyn Nekoda, and Juan Chioran
- Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum
- Rated: TV-G
Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, "Sneakerella" is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale.
El (Jacobs) is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. He hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly thwart any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers.
With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry. El is now ready to lace up and dream big.
‘Pursuit’
- Genre: Action
- Cast: Emile Hirsch, John Cusack, Jake Manley, and William Katt
- Director: Brian Skiba
- Rated: R
John Cusack and Emile Hirsch star in this action thriller about a troubled cop’s hunt for a ruthless criminal.
Detective Breslin (Manley) crosses paths with Calloway (Hirsch), a hacker who's trying to save his kidnapped wife from a drug cartel. When Calloway escapes from police custody, Breslin joins forces with a no-nonsense cop to reclaim his prisoner. But is Calloway’s crime-boss father (Cusack) somehow involved in this explosive situation?
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 18 by Lionsgate.
‘Streamline’
- Genre: Sports drama
- Cast: Levi Miller and Jason Isaacs
- Director: Tyson Wade Johnston
- Not rated
A prodigious 15-year-old swimmer with the world at his feet self-destructs after his father is released from prison. Inside of the pool, he lives a life of rigorous perfectionism and outside of it, his existence is lonely and hollow.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 18 by Umbrella Entertainment.
‘The Last Bus’
- Genre: Action and comedy
- Cast: Phyllis Logan and Timothy Spall
- Director: Gillies MacKinnon
- Not rated
Life is a journey and “The Last Bus” takes an old soldier, 90-year-old Tom Harper (Timothy Spall) on an epic trip from his home of 50 years — a remote village in the most northerly point of Scotland — back to the place he was born: close to England’s most southerly point.
Battling against time, age and fate, desperate to keep a promise to his beloved wife Mary (Phyllis Logan), Tom embarks on an odyssey, revisiting his past, connecting with the modern world and a diverse, multi-cultural Britain he has never experienced. “The Last Bus” is a road movie; a film about love, loss and the human spirit.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and on digital Feb. 18 through Samuel Goldwyn Films.