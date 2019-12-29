CLEARWATER — The Black Honkeys will host a video party Sunday, Jan. 5, 6 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $20. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Kicking off their 20th anniversary, the Black Honkeys will celebrate the red-carpet premiere of “Pumpin’,” the band’s new music video. Audience members will experience the first showing of the video which will be followed by a live performance.
The video for “Pumpin’” was shot in Ybor City and New Orleans. It celebrates the funky connection between these two great cities of art and music. Cyril Neville of the Neville Brothers appears and performs in the video. Neville will join the Black Honkeys on stage for their performance after the video premiere.
The Black Honkeys first hit the stage in August of 2000. Guitarist Joe Sanders and Phil Esposito sat down and started talking about the project. Sanders was big into the J. Geils Band, Hendrix and the Stones. Esposito loved that too, and he also had a love for the old Motown and R&B of the ’60s and ’70s. It was a good fit.
According to the band’s website, they started rehearsing in September 2000 and did their first show at Club More in Clearwater on New Year’s Eve of 2001.
Almost 20 years later, the band has traveled around the world and released three CDs. They are a fan favorite in the Tampa Bay area. The long-standing lineup still includes Sanders and Esposito along with Steven Tanner, drummer; Greg Czinke, guitarist; Terry Clark, trumpet; Scott Myers, trombone; Nicole Simone, vocalist; Billy Summer, guitarist; and Gumbi Ortiz, percussionist