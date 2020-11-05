DUNEDIN — The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Wines the Blues Saturday, Nov. 14, at 614 Main St., Dunedin.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. The music lineup will feature performances by the Betty Fox Band at 4 p.m.; the Damon Folwer Band at 5:45 p.m.; and Dumpstaphunk at 7:45 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s Dunedin Wines the Blues will be a socially distanced outdoor concert. Tickets range $300 to $1,200 per pod. Each pod accommodates up to six people. Pods are designed to be purchased by one person who then fills the pod with six total people from their social “bubble.” The pods measure 8 feet by 10 feet. They are separated by six feet on all sides in order to adhere to the 6-foot rule for COVID-19 safety. According to event organizers, 250 pods are available for a maximum of 1,500 concertgoers.
The general public must purchase tickets in advance. Visit www.winestheblues.com for more information on tickets.
All guests will have their temperature taken as well as hands sprayed with hand sanitizer. Face masks are required when moving around, but may be taken off inside the pod. Guests will be guided to their pod by a volunteer for maximum efficiency. Once the guests arrive at their pods they will be allowed to leave for food and drink. There is a much wider row down the middle of the field and around the sound board to allow for ease of transportation and emergency vehicles.
Each pod will be numbered with an “address.” Each pod will be equipped with one sheet of COVID-19 safety rules regarding distancing and mask mandates. Each pod will also have a menu listing all food and drink items available. This will eliminate congregation in the food and drink area.
There will be QR codes in each pod for food ordering. Food trucks will be on site. Attendees may purchase tokens for beer and wine.
The 2015 representative of the Suncoast Blues Society, an International Blues Challenge Finalist and two-time winner of Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay, Tampa Bay’s Betty Fox is truly proving herself to be a force to be reckoned with. “Too Far Gone,” her debut album, put her on the international map as a songwriter and vocalist and had the critics from American Blues Scene Magazine to Blues Revue Magazine singing her praises. “Slow Burn,” her sophomore album, was released in June 2015 and received rave reviews from Blues DJ's, critics, and enthusiasts around the world. “Peace in Pieces,” her third and most recent album, was released in January and hit No. 1 on the Blues RMR charts in its third week.
Damon Fowler has made a name for himself by fusing roots rock, blues and sacred steel. The Florida native started wowing audiences with his musical exploits as a teenager, building a reputation as one of the hottest young players on the scene. Adding songwriting and vocal skills to his repertoire over the years has brought him many accolades. Fowler’s guitar work has been compared to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar has a hint of the late Duane Allman. He can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, but it’s his lyrical work on lap steel and Dobro that makes him stand out among the legions of guitar heroes.
“Sugar Shack,” Fowler’s 2009 Blind Pig debut, showcased a fresh and exciting rising star coming into his own as a performer and writer. In 2014, Fowler released “Sounds of Home,” a record produced by swamp blues master Tab Benoit. “Whiskey Bayou Session,” his most recent album, was released in 2018.
Dumpstaphunk stands out amongst New Orleans’ best, cementing themselves as one of the funkiest bands to ever arise from the Crescent City. Born on the Jazz & Heritage Festival stage, and descended from Neville and Meters family bloodlines, these soldiers of funk ignite a deep, gritty groove that dares listeners not to move. Their performances combine ingenious musicianship through complex funk, rock, and jazz arrangements accompanied by soulful melodies and Big Easy traditions.
Dumpstaphunk has performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival every year since 2003 and continues to tour all over the world. The band was honored to support The Rolling Stones in New Orleans at the Superdome in 2019. The band was recently on the road with George Clinton & The Parliament Funkadelic for his farewell tour.