Florida CraftArt to present public art workshop
ST. PETERSBURG — Elayna Toby Singer will present “Taking the Leap: From Studio Artist to Public Artist” Saturday, March 7, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The cost of the workshop is $35 for members of Florida CraftArt and $50 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available. For information, email Chelsea Rowe at chelsea@floridacraftart.org. To register for the workshop online, visit floridacraftart.org/product/taking-the-leap-from-studio-artist-to-public-artist.
This workshop is for artists or anyone interested in knowing more about the process of public art. This workshop is meant to illustrate, from the wisdom of a working public artist, what studio artists need to do to enter this seemingly impossible field. The proposal process, collaborative nature with businesses and organizations, and physical engineering elements to public art are ways that visual artists can gain funding and live as full-time makers.
Singer will present a diverse range of public art project types and the roles artists play in the creation of public works. She will additionally give an overview of the public art commissioning process, along with tips for how artists can be successful in responding to open calls to artists, concept proposal development, design development, fabrication, installation, and more.
Singer is Palm Beach County’s art in public places administrator. She built the program from the ground up including establishing a 2% art integration requirement for county capital projects. She curates and oversees art integration into capital projects; transforming plazas, buildings, streetscapes and gardens into “Art Places” for community benefit. She also curates and manages the permanent collection and changing exhibitions at Palm Beach International Airport. Singer is also a public artist who serves as a board member of the Florida Association of Public Art Professionals, and she is an active leader in Florida’s public art ecosystem that boasts more than 60 public art programs across the state.
This workshop is part of programming for the exhibit “Inside the World of Public Art,” which features eight artists who use fine craft techniques in the creation of monumental public works. It will be followed by the closing reception of exhibit at 5:30 p.m. where people can meet the curator and several of the artists.
SAGES to present ‘Denying Gravity’
PINELLAS PARK — The award-winning play “Denying Gravity” will be presented Sunday, March 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Admission is free. The play is performed by SAGES Theater Company.
Live theater creates an experience of twists and turns between comedy and drama in the life of an active retiree who makes a minor misstep and finds herself in the realm of the unexpected. Actual first responders from the Pinellas Park Fire Department are cast in cameo roles.
For information, visit sagestheater.org, email playswithpurpose@sagestheater.org or call 727-536-7076.
Alex Sepkus Jewelry Trunk Show set
SAFETY HARBOR — An Alex Sepkus Jewelry Trunk Show will take place Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8, at Syd Entel Galleries/Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
Show hours will be Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 2 p.m.
The show will offer a rare opportunity to explore a diverse sampling of Sepkus’ masterfully crafted gold and platinum jewelry gathered in one place. The event is open to the public. To RSVP, call Linda at 727-725-1808 or email Linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
A master of design and a true original in today’s jewelry world, Sepkus is first a craftsman whose priority is beauty, whose insight and passion for his work are his driving force in life and whose abilities lie within his hands.
"I do not keep my technique a secret,” Sepkus said in a press release announcing the show. “It’s simply the thing that I do with my fingers that transfer the idea from my head to the material.”
Today, Sepkus employs 17 craftsmen who work side by side with him to execute the difficult hand finishing that makes his jewels so distinct. Each craftsman’s bench has a microscope mounted to swing in and out in order to ensure the fineness and delicacy required of each piece.
DFAC to launch new session of art classes
DUNEDIN — A new session of art classes will get underway Monday, March 2, at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Though the center runs classes year-round, they are divided into six-week sessions and special workshop weeks. The Winter II Session will run March 2 through April 12 and will be followed by the Spring Session, which will run April 13 through May 22. With more than 100 options per session, there's bound to be something for everyone, including DFAC's new food arts offerings. While DFAC offers top-notch instruction in traditional arts, such as drawing, painting, and pottery, prospective students also will find offerings in digital imaging, fashion design, jewelry, metalworking, stone carving, and wood turning, to name a few.
Scholarships are available. The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Gladys Douglas School of the Arts is currently registering for both Winter and Spring Session classes for children, teens and adults, with discounted tuition rates for DFAC members. Daytime, evening and weekend classes are available as well as one day to week-long workshops in a variety of media.
For class information, including a complete catalog and registration, visit www.dfac.org. For more information, call 727-298-3322.
Living by the Stream to perform at library
SAFETY HARBOR — Living by the Stream will perform Thursday, March 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
The music duo of Steve and Sara Dowell blend violin, guitar, and vocals to create a unique musical style. The ensemble enjoys incorporating and fusing a wide variety of music in their performances, such as jazz, classical, bluegrass, Irish, as well as other genres. They seek to bridge the gap between these unique genres, bringing listeners and enjoyable contrast of styles as well as an engaging and unique performance.
For information, call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.