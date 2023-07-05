CLEARWATER — “Space Oddity,” the quintessential David Bowie experienced starring David Brighton, will be presented Saturday, July 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
“Space Oddity” is a live, theatrically staged, elaborately costumed multi-media spectacle that transports audiences on a musical journey through the constantly metamorphosing career of David Bowie, who was notable for constant reinvention and visual presentation in both his music and on stage.
Over the last 20 years, Brighton’s “Space Oddity” has been presented throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Finland, Germany, Estonia, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Israel, New Zealand and China and is widely considered to be the world's premier tribute to Bowie.
Brighton is credited as being the world's best Bowie impersonator, with one of the most entertaining acts ever to hit the stage. Brighton's credits include performing side-by-side with Bowie himself in the TV commercials for Vittel Mineral Water and for Bowie’s 2003 studio album “Reality.” Brighton has performed as a resident cast member of the world famous “Legends In Concert,” the Las Vegas production show. He was also cast to portray Bowie in the Warner Brothers feature film “The Watchmen.”
He also appeared as Bowie on VH-1 television as well as in international pop star Shakira's concert video.
Brighton has performed worldwide on bills with some of the biggest acts the world has known, including Morrissey, Elton John, Devo, Smash Mouth, Stevie Wonder, Kenny Loggins, Three Dog Night, Chicago, Little Richard and Barry Manilow.
“Space Oddity” band members consist of Paul Nelson, Switch, Trent Stroh, Monica Schneider, Jennifer Blackwell, Brooke Lambkin, Ty Dennis and Ryan Brown.