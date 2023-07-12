A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’
Genre: Action and spy
Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Rated: PG-13
In “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.
With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on July 12 by Paramount Pictures.
‘Theater Camp’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Caroline Aaron, and Amy Sedaris
Directors: Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman
Rated: PG-13
Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy “Theater Camp” as Amos and Rebecca-Diane — lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.
When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.
The film is scheduled to be released on July 14 by Searchlight Pictures.
‘The Miracle Club’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith, and Stephen Rea
Director: Thaddeus O'Sullivan
Rated: PG-13
Set in 1967, “The Miracle Club” follows the story of three generations of close friends, Lily (Maggie Smith), Eileen (Kathy Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O'Casey) of Ballygar, a hard-knocks community in Dublin, who have one tantalizing dream: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, that place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year.
When the chance to win presents itself, the women seize it. However, just before their trip, their old friend Chrissie (Laura Linney) arrives in Ballygar for her mother's funeral, dampening their good mood and well-laid plans. The women set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie, a skeptical traveler, joining in place of her mother. The glamour and sophistication of Chrissie, who has just returned from a nearly 40-year exile in the United States, are not her only distancing traits: Old wounds are reopened along the way, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle.
The film is scheduled to be released July 14 by Sony Pictures Classics.
‘Bird Box Barcelona’
Genre: Post-apocalyptic horror
Cast: Mario Casas, Naila Schuberth, Georgina Campbell, and Diego Calva
Directors: Álex Pastor and David Pastor
Not rated
From the producers of the global phenomenon, “Bird Box,” comes “Bird Box Barcelona,” an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018.
After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.
The film is scheduled to be released July 14 through Netflix.
‘Gray Matter’
Genre: Science fiction thriller
Cast: Jessica Frances Dukes, Mia Isaac and Garret Dillahunt
Director: Meko Winbush
Not rated
The film centers on Ayla and her daughter Aurora, who both possess superhuman abilities. As Ayla attempts to train Aurora how to navigate these abilities, a tragic incident finds Aurora in control of her fate, and forces Ayla to confront the truth of her past.
The film is scheduled to debut July 13 on Max.
‘The Jewel Thief’
Genre: Documentary
Director: Landon Van Soest
Not rated
“The Jewel Thief” is the unbelievable first-hand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating, and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history. With savant-like skill and a peculiar pride, Blanchard’s decades-long crime spree ranged from shoplifting to bank robbery to the theft of a royal crown jewel. Told through the first-hand account of Blanchard himself and the unlikely Winnipeg detectives who tracked him across the globe, the film presents an offbeat, rollicking journey through a series of increasingly elaborate heists as Blanchard seeks fame and notoriety through a life of crime.
The film is scheduled to debut July 13 on Hulu.