GULFPORT — Brenda McMahon Gallery will celebrate Rise & Shine Emerging Artist Award grant winner Ashley Wix with an art opening during the town’s IndieFaire night market on Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., in the gallery at 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport.
Wix’s work will be in the gallery through Oct. 20. She is a silversmith and the event is Wix’s final show as the Rise & Shine Scholarship winner, a scholarship awarded each year to emerging artists by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce.
“Ashley has grown tremendously through the year and learned a lot,” said gallery owner Brenda McMahon. “Here at the gallery we are hosting her for a full month. Her work will be on display in the gallery until the 20th and she’s a wonderful fit with the talented artists we represent.”
Wix has also been selected by Gulfport fine arts collective ArtJones as its Emerging Artist Scholarship winner for the group’s two-day showcase this December. As part of ArtJones’s mission to support emerging artists, the group offers two scholarships each year.
“Ashley creates beautiful silver jewelry encased with fine gemstones and is an ideal fit with the fine artists of ArtJones,” added McMahon. “Her work is organic and compelling. During the September opening, we are celebrating Ashley's accomplishments and her future endeavors!”