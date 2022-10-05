A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Amsterdam’
Genre: Comedy and mystery
Cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts,
Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro
Director: David O. Russell
Rated: R
From 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes
“Amsterdam,” an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center
of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. This fascinating and richly intricate tale
weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 7 by 20th Century Studios.
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’
Genre: Live action/animated musical comedy
Cast: Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman, and Shawn Mendes
Directors: Will Speck and Josh Gordon
Rated: PG
When the Primm family (Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends.
All of that changes when he discovers Lyle — a singing crocodile (Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 7 by Columbia Pictures via Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Tár’
Genre: Psychological drama
Cast: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong
Director: Todd Field
Rated: R
From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes “Tár,” starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra.
We meet Tár at the height of her career, as she’s preparing both a book launch and much-anticipated live performance of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. Over the ensuing weeks her life begins to unravel in a singularly modern way. The result is a searing examination of power, and its impact and durability in today’s society
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Oct. 7 by Focus Features.
‘Hellraiser’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Odessa A'zion, Jamie Clayton, Brandon Flynn, Goran Višnjić, Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, Selina Lo, and Hiam Abbass
Director: David Bruckner
Rated: R
In this reinvention of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.
The film is scheduled to be released by Disney Platform Distribution via streaming exclusively on Hulu as a Hulu original film on Oct. 7.
‘Triangle of Sadness’
Genre: Satirical comedy
Cast: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, and Woody Harrelson
Director: Ruben Östlund
Rated: R
In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty.
Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 7 through Neon.
‘Terrifier 2’
Genre: Slasher horror
Cast: Lauren LaVera, Elliot Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, Casey Harnett, David Howard Thornton, and Samantha Scaffidi
Director: Damien Leone
Not rated
“Terrifier 2” has Art the Clown up to his old tricks once again.
Following his gruesome demise in the first film, a sinister presence has brought Art back to life to rain terror on the residents of Miles County. On Halloween night, he returns to the unassuming town and sets his sights on fresh prey: a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by Lauren LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively.
The film is slated for a theatrical release Oct. 6 by Bloody Disgusting.
‘Mr. Harrigan's Phone’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, Cyrus Arnold and Carl Zohan
Director: John Lee Hancock
Rated: PG-13
When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost.
Based on the short story by Stephen King, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” is directed and written by John Lee Hancock
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 5, by Netflix.
