Farmers Market
PINELLAS PARK — The Farmers Market is presented Saturdays in the parking lot of the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N.; and Sundays at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
From June 1 to Sept. 30, the Farmers Market will be on Saturdays (produce market only) and Sundays (complete market). Beginning in October, the complete market will be back to Saturdays and Sundays.
Market block-out dates for 2021 include the following:
• Sept. 11 — Chiliblaze
• Sept. 18-19 — Prep BBQ & Rodeo
• Sept. 25-26 — Hibiscus Show & Sale and Prep BBQ & Rodeo
• Oct. 2-3 — BBQ & Rodeo
• Oct. 16-17 — HR Train Show
• Oct. 31 — Halloween Treat Trail
• Nov. 6 — Pinellas Festival of Community Bands
• Dec. 4-5 — Holiday in the Park
Dunedin Downtown Summer Market
DUNEDIN — Tampa Bay Markets presents Dunedin Downtown Summer Market on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Oct. 30, in the parking lot of the Dunedin History Museum at 349 Main St., Dunedin.
The market will continue to provide shopping opportunities for the community and will rotate vendors on a weekly basis to maintain the variety expected. For information, visit www.tampabaymarkets.com.
Corey Avenue Sunday Market
ST. PETE BEACH — The Corey Avenue Sunday Market is presented Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Corey Avenue between Boca Ciega Avenue and Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach.
The market supports local vendors who sell a variety of locally produced and homemade produce, plants, take home foods, ready to eat lunch bites, hand crafts, eco-friendly and fair-trade products and more. For information, visit tampabaymarkets.com.
Williams Park Summer Market
ST. PETERSBURG — The Williams Park Summer Market runs through Sept. 11, and is presented Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Williams Park, 301 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Shoppers are likely to find local farm products, national produce, ready-to-eat food, beverages, plants, artisan food and crafts at the market. For information, visit saturdaymorningmarket.com.
Largo Lions Club meeting
LARGO — The Largo Lions Club meets virtually first and third Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Email jacalynevans@gmail.com for an invitation.
The club is a network of volunteers who serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding.
For more information, visit largolionsclub.org.
Largo Central Park Train Rides
LARGO — Miniature train rides are offered first Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Rides are free, though donations are accepted. Train rides can be accessed via the tan-roofed shelter at the east side of the park. For more information, visit lcrailroad.com.
Teens Go Insane Friday
LARGO — Teens Go Insane Friday will be presented Friday, Aug. 6, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
From Nerf battles, movies, dancing and more, Largo Recreation’s new TGIF event is packed with evening fun. Teens can also enjoy Highland’s 3-story structure in PlayWorld or challenge a friend to a few games in the game room. The snack shop will be open for purchases.
The cost is $3 per teen. For information, visit PlayLargo.com/YouthandTeens or call 727-518-3016.
First Friday Seminole
SEMINOLE — The next First Friday Seminole will be presented Friday, Aug. 6, 6 to 9 p.m., on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, event organizers will turn back the hands of time for a “Flower Power Happy Hour.” Each First Friday features entertainment, complemented by a myriad of merchants, food and drink vendors, prize giveaways, and much more. Performing Aug. 6 will be Yesterdayze, a high-energy ’60s show band specializing in recreating everyone’s favorite songs from that magical decade. The band plays Top 40 hits from musical artists such as the Beatles, the Monkees, the Animals, the Temptations, the Supremes, CCR, the Doors, Jefferson Airplane, the Rolling Stones and many more.
Attendees are encouraged to wear tie-dye shirts and bell-bottoms and bring chairs. Coolers are not allowed.
Flick N Float
LARGO — Flick N Float will be presented Friday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., at Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Bring your favorite float or chair to the pool and enjoy a family movie. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person. For more information, call 727-518-3016.
Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony
DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department will present the Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m., in Purple Heart Park, 300 Main St., Dunedin.
This ceremony will honor and pay tribute to all veterans, with special focus on Purple Heart recipients who have earned the military tribute by virtue of their bravery and sacrifice. For details, call 727-812-4531.
Family Fun Fishing
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will partner with First Home Bank to sponsor the Family Fun Fishing event set for Saturday, Aug. 7, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave., Largo.
Prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, smallest fish caught and most fish caught as well as first, second -and third-largest fish caught. The event is free. Poles and bait will be provided for children age 14 and younger. Kids also may bring their own gear.
Donations are welcomed and used to help offset the cost of bait. For information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Largo Market at Ulmer Park
LARGO — The city of Largo Recreation, Parks & Arts Department will host its Largo Market on Saturday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Ulmer Park, 301 W. Bay Drive, Largo.
The market features local vendors. There is no cost to browse. To apply to be a vendor, visit largo.rja.revize.com/forms/1488.
Pancake Breakfast
PINELLAS PARK — A pancake breakfast will be presented Wednesday, Aug. 11, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Pinellas Park Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N., Pinellas Park.
Come and get your pancakes at the Senior Center. The event will feature pancakes and sausage with juice and/or coffee. Cost is $3 regular and $4 for Nancy cakes (blueberry). Dine in or place an order to go. For to-go orders, call 727-369-5694.
Not Back to School breakfast
PALM HARBOR — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will host a Not Back to School breakfast Wednesday, Aug. 11, 8 to 11 a.m., at Tiffany’s, 35000 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor.
Attendees will be ordering off the menu. As part of the Stuff the Bus campaign, the group will be collecting paper, pencils, crayons, folders, notebooks, glue sticks and backpacks for needy students in the community.
Belleair Garden Club jewelry exchange
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Garden Club will host a jewelry exchange Wednesday, Aug. 11, 11:30 a.m., at the club, 903 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Belleair.
Guests will join club members and bring three pieces of jewelry, handbags, purses or scarves to exchange for three items selected from donated items.
Attendees should bring a bag lunch and the club will provide dessert and drinks. It’s a summer casual event, with no fee and no need to RSVP. Club members, friends and guests throughout Pinellas County are welcome to attend.
The jewelry exchange activity is hosted each summer to promote membership and in preparation for the annual Junk & Jewels Sale fundraiser, set for January. Donations for the January sale are welcome.
For information, call Jan at 727-412-2344 or visit www.belleairgardenclub.com.
Madeira Beach Sunset 5K & Kids’ Mile
MADEIRA BEACH — The Madeira Beach Sunset 5K and Kids’ Mile will be presented Friday, Aug. 13, beginning at John’s Pass Park near the foot of the John’s Pass Bridge.
Check-in will begin at 6 p.m. with the Kids’ Mile event starting at 7 p.m., followed by the Sunset 5K at 7:15 p.m. This is a timed event but all runners, joggers, and walkers are welcome.
There will be a post-run party at Hooters in John’s Pass Village. Preregistered participants will receive a race-themed beach towel. For event information, visit madeirabeachfl.gov/event/madeira-beach-sunset-5k-kids-mile. For sponsorship information or questions, contact the Madeira Beach Recreation Department at 727-392-0665.
Community Trunk Flea
CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater’s special events division will host a Community Trunk Flea on Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to noon, at Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd., Clearwater.
Residents of Clearwater are invited to load up their vehicles and sell their items from the backs of their cars in a community garage sale. The city will take care of the marketing and advertising while you sell.
Space is limited. Cost is $20 per parking space. For information and to register, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/community-trunk-flea.
Gecko Crawl
GULFPORT — The 16th annual Gecko Crawl will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, 4 to 9 p.m., in the downtown Gulfport waterfront district on Beach Boulevard.
The 16th annual Gecko Crawl will help again usher in “Gecko Season” in Gulfport with an opportunity to sample drinks at various locations, a poker run, and an after party at Salty’s Gulfport. Gecko Crawl participating locations include Caddy’s, Gulfport Brewery, Neptune Grill, Salty’s, Sea Dog Cantina, Stella’s, and the North End Taphouse. Salty’s Gulfport will be this year’s host of the after-party and there will be live music.
Gecko Crawlers will be able to enjoy a free beverage at participating locations, all are located within walking distance. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at visitgulfportflorida.com. Tickets are limited to 250 participants and advanced purchase is encouraged, as this event does sell out.
All Gecko events are sponsored by the nonprofit Gulfport Merchants Association.
The Market Marie
CLEARWATER — The next Market Marie event will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 710 Court St., Clearwater.
Free parking will be available at 640 Pierce St., Clearwater. Organizers say this will be the “biggest market yet,” with more vendors and food trucks. The market is pet-friendly.
For information, visit linktr.ee/Market_Marie.
100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County meeting
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County will meet Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7 to 8 p.m., at Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater.
There will be social time from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Cove Cay restaurant, where drinks and snacks may be purchased. Call Brenda George at 727-515-1868 for more information or visit www.100womenpinellas.org.
100 Women Who Care of Pinellas County is a philanthropic group that provides an avenue for women to join together to bring financial support to local, charitable organizations that have a 501(c)(3) status. Members commit to attending four meetings per year (one per quarter) and pledge to donate $100 to an elected charity at each meeting. The charities are nominated and then voted on by the members.
The goal is to have 100 or more members, which would result in a lump sum of $10,000 for the charitable organization selected at each meeting. The founder of Best Buy, Richard M. Schulze, has a foundation that can match the group’s donation by up to $5,000.
The Aug. 17 meeting also will have a virtual option through Zoom. For information, visit www.100womenpinellas.org or email info@100womenpinellas.org.
Hurricane planning meeting
CLEARWATER — With hurricane season continuing through Nov. 30, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Temple B’nai Israel and Hope Presbyterian Church are co-hosting a community meeting on planning and preparing for a storm. The program will be presented Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m., in the St. John’s Parish Hall, 1676 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater. There will be a presentation by Pinellas Emergency Management on what everybody needs to know and do before, during, and after a storm or other disaster. For information, call 727-531-6020.
‘Off to See the Wizard’ luncheon and show
LARGO — “Off to See the Wizard,” the August luncheon and show, will be presented Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Attendees will enjoy lunch, dessert and entertainment. Cost is $14 a person. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
To purchase tickets, stop by the center, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
FWCOS orchid auction
SEMINOLE — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host an orchid auction Saturday, Aug. 21, at Seminole United Methodist Church, 5400 Seminole Blvd., Seminole.
The preview will begin at 8 a.m. Bidding will get underway at 9 a.m. and will continue until all orchids are auctioned.
For information, call Ruth Ullery at 727-550-7993. Visit www.FWCOS.org.
Oakhurst United food drive
SEMINOLE — A “touchless” food drive will take place Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to noon, at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole.
Participants are asked to drive through and pop the trunk of their car to donate food. Volunteers at the church will retrieve donations. The food drive will benefit local food pantries.
The church is seeking nonperishable donations such as black beans, cold cereal, macaroni and cheese, jelly, tuna, canned potatoes, nutritional drinks, canned fruit, powdered milk, oatmeal in individual packages, pasta, spaghetti sauce, pasta sides, peanut butter, ramen noodles, regular rice, rice sides, tomato paste, tomato sauce, canned vegetables, Vienna sausages and soup.
Clearwater Movie Series
CLEARWATER — As part of a movie series hosted by the city of Clearwater’s special events division, “Inside Out” will be shown Friday, Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m., at the Clearwater Beach Recreation Center, 69 Bay Esplanade, Clearwater Beach.
“Inside Out” is a 2015 computer-animated comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios.
Attendees may bring blankets, chairs, and food or drinks. Alcohol will not be permitted. Pets are not permitted except for assistance animals. The event is free.
For information, visit www.myclearwaterevents.com/featured-events/movie-series.
Fourth Saturday Block pARTy
PINELLAS PARK — A block party will take place Saturday, Aug. 28, 4 to 9 p.m., in the Pinellas Arts Village, 5663 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
The Pinellas Arts Village is home to Swartz Gallery, Bottles Pub, the Studios at 5663, Painting with a Twist of Pinellas Park, Pompei Studios, Donnelly COVE, the Pinellas Park Art Society & Gallery & the Complete Sweet Shoppe. These businesses will open their doors for the Fourth Saturday Block pARTy.
For information, call 727-369-5856.
Gecko Ball
GULFPORT — This year’s Gecko Ball will take place Saturday, Aug. 28, 6 to 11 p.m., at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport.
The annual event features music, dancing, a costume contest, silent and live auctions, the Gecko Queen coronation, and a cash bar. This year’s theme is “Gecko Bandstand.” Guests are highly encouraged to dress in American Bandstand or Gecko themed costumes, or a combination of both.
Tickets are $25. Visit visitgulfportflorida.com.
Downtown Dunedin Vegan Rally
DUNEDIN — The Downtown Dunedin Vegan Food Truck Rally & Market will be Sunday, Aug. 29, noon to 6 p.m., at HOB Brewing Company, 931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin.
Admission is free. The event is kid- and pet-friendly. The event will feature vegan food vendors as well as some non-food vendors. There will be live music.
Vendors are being sought. Fees will be $100 for food vendors, $50 for small food vendors and $50 non-food vendors. Power is available for $10 extra. For vendor information or to register, email info@dunedinhob.com. For event information, visit www.facebook.com/events/551193289237140.
GeckoFest
GULFPORT — The 20th annual GeckoFest will take place Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Beach Boulevard in Gulfport.
The annual event provides an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer by honoring this waterfront village’s unofficial mascot and favorite reptile, the gecko. This year’s theme, chosen by public voting on the Gecko Ball Facebook page, is “American Bandstand.” The theme offers inspiration for a wide array of costumes from the ’50s through the ’80s, as well as music, dancing, food and drink. Festivalgoers are always encouraged to arrive in costume.
Parking and admission to Geckofest is complimentary and the event is pet- and family-friendly. For general information, visit www.facebook.com/SIKPromotions or call 727-322-5217.