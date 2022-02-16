CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall will welcome Bret Michaels, making his first public appearance in Florida in two years for a noble cause.
The Bret Michaels Concert with a Purpose will take place Saturday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m., at the hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $58.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The show also will feature special guests Warrant and Dancing With The Stars alum Noah Galloway. In line with Michaels’ lifelong commitment to philanthropy, proceeds from the concert will benefit the local Florida chapter of the 50 Legs Foundation.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Bret return to Ruth Eckerd Hall and Florida for his first public appearance in two years,” said Bobby Rossi, chief programming officer/executive vice president of programming for the venue. “Bret always goes above and beyond, and I have no doubt that this event will be one for the books. People are starving for entertainment with a purpose that brings the community together and this event ticks all those boxes. A night of big hits, giving back, and a party with a purpose.”
Michaels, a lifelong diabetic first diagnosed at the age of 6, will be continuing his philanthropic efforts through his Life Rocks Foundation, bringing relief and support to organizations based in the Southeast and Florida. These include previously performing at the Toys in the Sun Run, benefiting Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital, while also donating personally to the organization, and taking his personal jet to deliver toys to children in the Bahamas and Puerto Rico while also serving as the Grand Marshall for the largest Winterfest parade to date. Michaels, whose charitable outreach is detailed in his bestselling “Auto-scrap-ography” — available exclusively at ShopBretMichaels.com — will also return to Florida this upcoming summer for a good time bash performing on the “Stadium Tour.”
Michaels is a global entrepreneur and philanthropist. He has sold over 100 million records, digital copies and streams worldwide, and is also a reality TV star. As an entrepreneur, Michaels has created the multimillion-dollar selling Pets Rock Collection with PetSmart, launched his own line of custom guitars and created Diet Snapple “Trop-A-Rocka” tea for the Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group. Michaels, personally and through his Life Rocks Foundation, has helped raise millions of dollars for charity and makes donations to not only diabetes awareness and research but to such causes as childhood cancer, PetSmart Charities, Operation Homefront, Fealgood Foundation and more. His talent, business acumen and natural candor have made him one of the most sought-after performers for not only live performances but virtual performances, speaking engagements, corporate events, charitable concerts and private engagements.
The 50 Legs Foundation provides amputees with the necessary care and prosthetics that they could not otherwise afford. The foundation also helps amputees to live a happier and healthier life. 50 Legs’ values, coupled with the group’s desire to give back, has a positive impact on the lives of amputees by removing hopelessness and providing necessary care and prosthetic devices. 50 Legs vows to assist in providing the needed care and/or prosthetic devices to a person who loses a leg or foot to allow them to live an active and productive life.
Hailing from Hollywood, California, Warrant burst on the scene in the mid ’80s and from 1988 to 1996, their five album releases sold over 10 million copies. The band first came into the national spotlight with their double platinum debut album “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich” and its single, “Heaven” — which reached No. 1 in Rolling Stone and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band’s success continued with the double platinum album “Cherry Pie,” which provided the hit song of the same name. After more than 30 years, the band is still recording music and performing, with ex-Lynch Mob lead vocalist Robert Mason.
Noah Galloway is a husband, father and solider, native of Birmingham, Alabama. His story is a shining example that with laughter, and the right amount of perspective, you can tackle anything. Galloway demonstrates how to live life to the fullest, with no excuses. His story includes the battle he faced to overcome losing two limbs during Operation Iraqi Freedom, how mental health and physical fitness was crucial in his recovery, and how fitness is now more than a passion — it’s a lifestyle. A highly sought-after public speaker, Galloway travels the country sharing his story, encouraging and motivating others to live with no excuses.