CLEARWATER — Matt Brown will perform Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $35. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
According to Brown’s official website, he considers himself an “old soul” — something he believes is reflected in his music. Taking influence from musical artists such as Ray Charles, the Beatles, Kris Kristofferson, and others, Brown’s music can be described as timeless and full of heart. He strives to write music that somehow feels familiar even when heard for the first time.
Brown grew up in a small town in the Pacific Northwest Living in Washington, he would listen to old school country that his dad would play on an old guitar. In college, Brown and his friend Ryan Root formed a band and discovered a shared affinity for creating music as well as performing. They still write songs together today under Hotel Union and Brown & Root.
As a young adult Brown moved to Nashville and spent nearly a decade there honing his craft and opening for musical acts such as Chris Issak, Huey Lewis, Train, Michael Franti, and many others. He’s collaborated with many talented artists including two-time Grammy winner Scott Underwood. In 2018, Brown released the album “Get it Right.” In 2019, he was part of the Runaway to Paradise cruise — a popular music event that featured Jon Bon Jovi, Tonic, and Collective Soul.
Brown moved back to Washington in 2020. When not touring, he can be heard playing around the area in various venues.