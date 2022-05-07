TAMPA — The Broadway musical “The Band’s Visit” will be presented May 4-8, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $36.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
“The Band’s Visit” won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that’s way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.
With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, “The Band’s Visit” rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.
Janet Dacal stars as Dina and Sasson Gabay stars as
On Broadway, Dacal has appeared in “Prince of Broadway,” “Wonderland” and “In the Heights.” “My Standards,” her solo debut album, is available from Ghostlight Records.
Gabay was born in Baghdad 1947 to a Jewish family, immigrated to Israel at the age of 3 and grew up in Haifa. After his military service, he studied theatre and psychology at the Tel Aviv University. Sasson is one of the most prominent actors in Israeli theatre, television and cinema, and has had a remarkable career for over 40 years.
Sasson has been granted awards from the Israeli Academy for Theatre, Israeli Academy for Film and Television, as well as numerous honorary awards and international film festival awards. For his portrayal of Tewfiq, he won several awards, including the European Film Award for Best Actor in Cinema in 2007.