D-Gallerie announces its relocation to Sundial
ST. PETERSBURG — D-Gallerie recently announced its new relocation to Sundial at 153 Second Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.
The gallery will feature the works of more than 40 contemporary painters, sculptors and mixed-media artists. The grand-opening event will take place Saturday, Aug. 24, 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature wine, refreshments and a drawing for an original art piece.
The artists represented by D-Gallerie are award-winning professionals working in contemporary and traditional art forms. Among them are Peter Max, Fer Sucre, abstract artist Kelly Aldridge, urban expressionist artist Jose Cordova, kinetic artist Jose Mora, and New York artist Abby Elizabeth.
D-Gallerie is a third-generation family-owned art gallery in downtown St. Petersburg with roots in South America. The gallery aims to help emerging and established artists showcase their works and experience to a broader audience. D-Gallerie curates a showcase that serves serious and aspiring art collectors by providing exclusive pieces to the traditional art market while providing a unique atmosphere where art lovers can participate in the appreciation and collection of original art from artists from around the world.
LGBTQ Resource Center film screening set
GULFPORT — The LGBTQ Resource Center at Gulfport Public Library will continue its monthly LGBTQ Film Series with a screening Thursday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., in the Friends Room at Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport.
The feature film will be a 2018 portrayal of Oscar Wilde.
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The film series is a free gathering to watch a film in the company of friends and neighbors on the second Thursday of each month.
For information, call 727-893-1074 or visit www.mygulfport.us/lgbtq-resources.
The LGBTQ Resource Center is a project of the nonprofit Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Public Library. The center provides collections, services and events throughout the year to the local LGBTQ community, its friends and family. Find out more about the center, the Circle of Friends and the library online at www.mygulfport.us/gpl.
Studio 1212 to present 'Inner Meaning'
CLEARWATER — An opening reception for “Inner Meaning,” a new art show, will take place Sunday, Sept. 22, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 1405 Cleveland St.
Admission is free. Light refreshments will be available.
The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call 727-999-1524 or visit www.studio1212.org.
Your Real Stories to feature Catherine Weaver
ST. PETERSBURG — Your Real Stories will present Off the Wall Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the ArtsXchange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Drinks and gallery tours will be available. The storytelling will get underway at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available on Eventbrite or at the door. For information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2429918573910606.
The monthly theatrical journalism storytelling series features a script based on an interview with St. Petersburg native, artist, and entrepreneur Catherine Weaver.
Weaver owns and operates Uniquely Original Arts. She serves as president and treasurer for the Empowerment Center for Young Enterprisers and she runs Cultural Parties with Friends.
The script will be performed by actor Renata Eastlick. Eastlick has worked in theater, film, TV, voiceover and commercials.
Following the performance, Weaver will join Your Real Stories onstage for a conversation with the audience.
freeFall Theatre to stage ‘The Turn of the Screw’
ST. PETERSBURG — The 2019-20 season will kick off with a production of “The Turn of the Screw,” by Jeffrey Hatcher from the story by Henry James, running Sept. 28 through Oct. 27, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
“The Turn of the Screw” is an eerie psychological ghost story.
Precocious Miles and quiet Flora have a new governess. It quickly becomes apparent that this new job is more than she bargained for. When she learns the shocking truth about her predecessor, Miss Jessel, and begins to suspect that the orphans are under the influence of malevolent forces, she resolves to protect them by any means necessary.
What unfolds is one of the eeriest and most deeply psychological ghost stories ever written. Hatcher’s razor-sharp adaptation preserves much of the ambiguity at the heart of Henry James’ classic novella. Is this place truly haunted, or is the governess the one plagued by demons of another sort?
This show contains adult themes. Discretion is advised.
Library to present smooth jazz concert
SAFETY HARBOR — Guitarist Ron Hark will perform a smooth jazz concert Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Hark has shared the stage with legends such as Chuck Berry and Joe Cocker and more recently opened for Rascal Flatts and Patty Loveless. As a solo performer, he is known for his eloquent yet casual jazz interpretations. This concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Safety Harbor Library.
Call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, for more information or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.