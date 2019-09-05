Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Peter Frampton, Saturday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Music in the Park featuring the Charlie Morris Band, Friday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Admission is free. Visit www.myseminole.com.
• “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, Sept. 7 through Oct. 20, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• The fourth annual Palm Harbor Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• The Florida Björkestra, Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Other weekend events
Largo
• “Mary Poppins,” presented by Theatre eXceptional; Sept. 5-8, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $20.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
St. Petersburg
• Colin Mochrie presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis featuring Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci; Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
• Rusty Wright Band, Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Helios Jazz Orchestra with Scotty Wright, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.