TAMPA — Stageworks Theatre has hired long-time arts administration, management and events director Audrie Cuddy Ranon as director of development.
In her new position, Ranon will lead strategic fundraising efforts for the organization as well as plan special events, identify opportunities with new and existing donors, help develop corporate partners and sponsors, and identify potential grant funding sources.
Ranon has extensive experience in the administrative and creative areas of museum management and high-profile civic projects. She was instrumental in leading the creation of the Gasparilla Children’s Run as a fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of Tampa, developed and opened two museum stores for the Ybor City Museum Society and later developed and executed the concept for the store at the Tampa Bay History Center.
Most recently, Ranon served as director of operations and events for the Warehouse Arts District Association in St. Petersburg, where she curated three multiple-discipline art galleries for visiting and member artists.
“Audrie brings extensive experience and a great understanding of Tampa’s creative arts scene,” said Karla Hartley, Stageworks Theatre’s producing artistic director. “We’re excited to have someone of her caliber join our organization and know that her unbridled enthusiasm, dedication, and loyalty will be a great benefit to our team.”
Stageworks Theatre is Tampa’s longest-running professional theatre company. For details on upcoming shows, or to purchase season tickets, visit www.StageworksTheatre.org.