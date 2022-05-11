TAMPA — Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo will present “I’m Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce,” running May 20-22, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. This show is for ages 18 and older only. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Marmo is touring with this show with the blessings of Kitty Bruce — daughter of the late Lenny Bruce — along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation.
A Los Angeles Times’ Critic’s Choice, this look at the life and battles of the most groundbreaking and impactful comedian of all time, Lenny Bruce, draws from his many court battles championing the freedom of speech. The show also includes many of Bruce’s original comedic bits and insights from his own writings, masterfully woven together by the show’s creator and star. The show is directed by Tony Award-winning stage actor, film and television star Joe Mantegna.
This performance is recommended for mature audiences, ages 18 and older.